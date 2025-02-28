MojaLove this year brought out their big guns as they have unveiled yet another new reality show

The most celebrated South African actor Israel Matseke-Zulu bagged a hosting gig on MojaLove’s new intervention reality show Ngwana Wa Tshwenya

Many netizens were excited that Israel bagged this gig, as most thought he was the best presenter for the show

Actor Israel Matseke-Zulu bagged a new gig. Image: official_israelmatseke

Source: Instagram

Now guess who’s back on our TV screens? The one and only talented actor Israel Matseke-Zulu. The former Gomora actor recently bagged a new gig.

Actor Israel to host new MojaLove reality TV show

After opening up about how he felt when the Podcast And Chill with MacG's team snubbed him to celebrate their three million views on his interview in June 2023, actor Israel Matseke-Zulu bagged himself a new gig as the host of MojaLove’s upcoming reality show Ngwana Wa Tshwenya.

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the exciting news about Matseke-Zulu’s new gig with his followers on social media. Mphela shared that the new show is an intervention reality show where Israel and the MojaLove team help families bring their troublesome kids back on the right path.

The show is set to premiere on Monday, 3 March 2025 at 5 pm on MojaLove channel 157 on DSTV.

See the post below:

Fans happy for actor Israel Matseke-Zulu

Shortly after the news of Matseke-Zulu bagging a new gig, many fans were happy for him, with some excited and also mentioning how he was the perfect person to be hosting this intervention reality show. Here’s what they had to say:

@KThefirstone commented:

“Getting shouted at by Israel would definitely get me back on the right path.”

@_FentseM jokingly said:

“I wonder how many times he stopped himself from saying voetsek.”

@eyam_Badela wrote:

“Gotta watch this one because of Israel.”

@iam_Nicolson responded:

“Moer the host is going to make sure gore these kids HEAR HIM.”

@UnkwnUser3 commented:

“He is so perfect, I remember bumping into him eAlex over 10 years ago and he said “ukvuka ko muntu into encane" It has stuck with me since. When it gets really rough in life, I remember these words.”

@MsunukaRacism tweeted:

“Mr Moloto should have allowed hosting this show, given the experience he has on drug uses and trouble some kids the show could have a massive impact in SA households. Here they are only doing it for viewers not really not benefit families.”

Israel on the difference between motivating others and excessive flaunting of wealth

In June 2023, the former Gomora actor expressed his views on the way success is portrayed on social media. Matseke-Zulu urged individuals to be aware of the delicate line between motivating others and excessively showcasing an extravagant lifestyle.

He also questioned the necessity of flaunting material possessions as symbols of success. The actor wondered why people feel compelled to share every aspect of their lives, from meals to leisure activities, and even the acquisition of expensive cars. Instead, he proposed a shift in focus towards more meaningful achievements, such as investing in businesses.

Israel Matseke Zulu claims he still has various streams of income despite leg amputation

In more Israel Matseke-Zulu updates, Briefly News reported on Zulu claiming to have multiple streams of income despite his leg amputation. The star responded to news reports that he was appealing for handouts from his fans and followers across South Africa.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Matseke said that people were spreading lies about his financial status, and they need to stop as they may disturb his other contracts. He also made it clear that he is not seeking handouts as he is working on many projects, including being co-producer of an international movie and is ready to drop his album soon.

