Veteran actor Israel Matseke Zulu opened up on how he felt when the Podcast And Chill with MacG team never celebrated three million views with him

The actor single handily gave the podcast its first record-breaking three million views, but he claims they never celebrated that with him

Netizens have mixed feelings about this, and some said he should have contacted the team directly

Former Gomora star Israel Matseke Zulu was a guest on a growing YouTube channel, Limpopo Podcast.

He opened up about how he felt when the Podcast And Chill with MacG team snubbed him to celebrate their three million views.

Israel Zulu on how he feels about getting 3 million views on his Podcast and Chill interview

In a clip shared by @ThisIsColbert, Israel Zulu spoke with the host Omee Otis from Limpopo Podcast on his record-breaking interview with MacG and Sol Phenduka.

"The achievement of three million makes me concerned about the well-being of our country. It shows that people are listening and people are concerned.

"So it makes me even more concerned about the subject we are dealing with. It tells me that people are not ignorant."

He added that it warms his heart that people do not turn their backs on conversations. Also contributing to the millions of views is his status as a veteran actor and singer.

He believes that he has worked very hard to build his brand.

Israel Zulu on how he felt when MacG and the team did not call him to celebrate their 3-million-views victory

Zulu then spoke about how he felt when the team did not call him to celebrate the three million views.

He spoke about the greed of Africans when it comes to putting others on.

"In terms of three million, we never celebrated. That's how Africans behave most of the time. You help a lot of people and put up a step ladder for them to climb to the top. After they have climbed, they kick the ladder so the next person does not get a chance to climb the same step ladder.

The actor then added that he believes in what he can touch and see, not a phone call. So a tangible gift would have sufficed instead of a phone call.

Netizens weigh in on Israel's views

@vimpeneopelia said:

"Complaining is our thing... Why didn't Grootman reach out to mac if he wanted them to celebrate the milestone... See if podcast and chill will not organise something. The enterviewer here is stirring the pot and Grootman failed to lead but opted to whining. Dissaponting."

@politepal said:

"But he called him when the episode reached 1 Million views. I watched the episode."

@TesssBlog said:

"These podcasts needs to get facts right and to Israel you had every right to refuse the interview."

@_scorpiohead said:

"I honestly don't think MacG is like that, maybe it didn't necessarily cross his mind to call him and congratulate him. This must be fixed before it gets blown out of proportion."

@KatlegoKoma1 said:

"No this is a lie MacG called him when the episode reached 1 M views...I think his episode is the first to ever reach those views on his channel."

Israel Zulu on having multiple streams of income despite leg amputation

In a previous report by Briefly News, Israel Zulu spoke candidly about having multiple income streams despite having lost his leg due to gangrene.

This was after reports suggested that he was down and out and needed financial assistance from fans.

