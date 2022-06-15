Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka recently joined Kaya FM, and Mzansi is celebrating the media personality's wins

Macgyver Mukwevo has been trending on social media following the announcement, with many praising him for being Sol's stepping stone

Sol Phenduka bounced back onto the spotlight when he joined MacG and Ghost Lady on the controversial podcast

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sol Phenduka is making major money moves. The veteran broadcaster who had become a fan favourite on the controversial show Podcast and Chill recently bagged a Kaya FM gig.

MacG has been praised by social media users for thrusting Sol Phenduka back into the spotlight after he bagged the Kaya FM gig. Image: @solphenduka and @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

The news that Sol will be joining one of the biggest radio stations in the country was met with mixed emotions by social media users.

Many credited the media personality's achievements to Macgyver Mukwevho, known as MacG. According to Twitter users, MacG's show, Podcast and Chill, gave Sol a platform to get major deals.

Following the news, MacG started trending on social media, with peeps praising him for being a brother's keeper.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Mxbeez commented:

"MacG really revived Sol's career. Sol was down and out, and nobody wanted to touch him. We need more people like MacG."

@shezi_zoleka wrote:

"MacG is a GOAT in his own right. He has made and revived a lot of careers. Yesterday someone in Mapaputsi's team thanked him on the live chat for the interview as it reminded the mainstream about Mapaputsi."

@Sharyberry_M added:

"Congratulations Sol Phenduka. May many doors open for you. Thank you MacG and Podcast and chill."

Kaya FM refuses to confirm allegations that breakfast show hosts Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlope were fired

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Johannesburg-based radio station Kaya FM has refused to either confirm or deny the recent allegations that they will not be renewing Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlope's contracts.

According to reports by Sunday World, the duo were reportedly fired because they were attracting the wrong listeners leading to a drastic drop in ratings and advertisers.

However, the station's top brass has remained mum about the situation station that, as a business, they have a right to conduct shifts in the line-up from time to time.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News