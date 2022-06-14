Kaya FM management has refused to either confirm or deny the allegations that they terminated Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlope's contracts

According to reports circulating on the internet, the seasoned broadcaster and comedian were removed from the breakfast show because the ratings were dropping drastically

The radio station has remained quiet on the allegations, stating that a formal statement will be released when the right time comes

Johannesburg-based radio station Kaya FM has refused to either confirm or deny the recent allegations that they will not be renewing Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlope's contracts.

According to reports by Sunday World, the duo were reportedly fired because they were attracting the wrong listeners leading to a drastic drop in ratings and advertisers.

However, the station's top brass has remained mum about the situation station that, as a business, they have a right to conduct shifts in the line-up from time to time.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Kaya FM's MD, Sibongile Mtyali, said the station will give a public announcement when the time is right. The statement read:

"As a competitive business, we proactively assess our business position from time to time. If our assessments point to any required shifts in the line-up, we will hold engagements with the affected talent, and any announcements to the public will be made when the time is right."

The news that the duo will not be entertaining listeners on the morning show was first reported by Sunday World. Sources close to the publication said the station was considering shifting the two to a graveyard shift or a weekend show. The source said:

“That is if they agree to the terms of their new contract. You can’t be paid the same when you are presenting a graveyard slot. If they fail to find each other, they will, unfortunately, have to leave at the end of this month.”

