Multichoice Group is being called out on the timeline for being way too expensive while it allegedly lacks new content

The subscribers of the corporate giant are threatening to unsubscribe because it has continued to cancel channels, repeat shows while the subscription fee keeps going up

The giant's clients took to social media and dragged Multichoice which operates popular channels such as DStv, Supersport and Showmax

Multichoice Group is being called out for being way too expensive. The subscribers of the corporation giant have taken to social media to voice their grievances.

Multichoice Group and CEO Calvo Mawela are being slammed for continuing to increase prices while they play repeat shows. Image: @multichoice_group, @Getty Images/Sydney Seshibedi

Source: Instagram

MultiChoice group operates channels such as DStv, SuperSport and Showmax. Their clients are not happy with the same content they are being "fed" while paying a hefty subscription fee.

Briefly News reported recently that the Group's CEO Calvo Mawela reported a decline in the company's subscription base. Peeps took to Twitter to call Multichoice and DStv out for continuing to cancel channels while the subscription fee keeps increasing.

@themanager777 commented:

"We need to start unsubscribing with Multichoice/DSTV. Only a few channels have content & that includes soccer! Yet the prices keep on going up! There’s no reason why we pay so much with Multichoice yet they are canceling channels but prices keep going up."

@fighter_shasha said:

"I left @DStv after they cancelled @RT_com. I'm happy at @ITV. #DstvMustFall @MultiChoice must be banned!"

@Mr_Mosoeu wrote:

"MultiChoice must fall hard, they been feeding people same content over and over..."

@StephenKau28 commented:

"I watched Anaconda when I was a kid now my child also watched Anaconda on DStv."

@Post94kid wrote:

"Multichoice thought South Africans would remain gullible forever, times change we are the "woke generation" . @NetflixSA should try to obtain rights to all SABC channels, Premier league and have their own soccer channels then its over for DSTV its that simple."

@MsNtfulini added:

"DSTV and Multichoice are very arrogant. You can't increase prices, but repeat content from 1990. Football is the only reason many people are still subscribed. They should lose even more subscribers."

Upcoming The Real Housewives of Cape Town announced by DStv

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the names of The Real Housewives of Cape Town cast members have been announced. The hashtag #RHOCT trended when DStv made the announcement on social media.

Beverly Steyn, Rushda Moosajee, aka RushTush, Loveline Abinokhauno, aka Mrs Leo, Thato Montse, Camilla McDowell, Kutazwa 'Rooksy' Gqirana and Lulwando 'Lue' Tukwayo are all part of the highly-anticipated show.

IOL reports that the new reality show will premiere on Mzansi Magic on 10 July. News24 reported that the #RHOCT marks the 17th international version of the franchise and the 4th to be adapted in Africa.

Social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the wealthy cast mates after DStv made the announcement on Monday, 13 June.

