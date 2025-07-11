A young South African Spar employee floored the internet when she claimed to have bought her first car

The post was clearly satire, but it provided much-needed comic relief to those who fell for the youngster’s silly joke

Social media users could not get enough of the now-viral TikTok post and shared it over 300 times

A young South African lady lifted many spirits when she claimed to have bought her first ride.

The Spar employee had over a million people cackling over her silly post. Makwanda Mdluli went outside the store and saw an unusual car in the parking lot.

The youngster was so amused by the vehicle that she posed in front of it and posted the pictures on TikTok, which went viral on Tuesday. After switching up the story to fit her funny narrative, Mdluli was able to go viral on the social media platform.

Spar employee claims to buy first car in TikTok post

The young woman from KwaZulu-Natal stuck by her story and captioned her now-viral post:

“My new car. Thank you, guys. This is my hard work too. Say congratulations. I have my baby here. This monster of a black mamba.”

In one of the photos, Mdluli is hysterically laughing, which signals the nature of the post. Most South Africans played along in the comments and roasted her while some felt sorry for the youngster.

The post was funny because the car Mdluli stood in front of was one of the tiniest cars in the parking lot. The vehicle is a two-seater, and leaves little to no room to carry extra goods.

Over the years, people have been seeing more unique car designs. China has also been a huge contributor towards affordable cars like the highly favoured Jetour and Haval.

See the TikTok post below:

SA floored by Spar employee’s silly TikTok post

Social media users roasted the lady in a thread of over two thousand comments:

@Final Figure W believed the woman’s claims:

“The majority of the comments show how broken and bitter we've become. Congratulations Sisi. Don’t lose hope. It’s better to die trying than not trying at all.”

@leko sossc said:

“This car is incomplete, so, congra.”

@Collen commented:

“Congratulations, sisi, don't listen to negative people. This car is beautiful, and if you want to save petrol, you can just carry it home.”

@Efficient PB looked on the bright side:

“Perfect fuel saver. Congratulations.”

@kabelo63 advised:

“Hi, sis, please ignore all the positive comments.”

@mphe.phethwa_wondered:

“How much is this thing?”

@Aphile ordered:

“Get inside and sneeze, I want to see something.”

@Maronza thought:

“The only vehicle to fit in the bathtub. I am sure you bathe together.”

@sneh commented:

“It stopped downloading at 3%.”

@Shimz_2 said:

“It’s perfect because you’ll wash it with the dishes in the sink.”

