South Africans were floored by an older woman who acted suspiciously around a Cash-in-transit van

One TikTokker took a video of the lady and posted it online where it garnered over half a million views in 48 hours

Social media users found the post funny and shared their thoughts about the “brave” woman in a thread of comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cash-in-transit vehicles have been heavily targeted in recent years. Companies have since put in place more security measures to ensure that operations are smooth.

A granny who acted suspiciously around a Cash-in-transit van floored SA. Image: @MICHELE SPATARI

Source: Getty Images

The vans are closely guarded by armed men when they are on the road transporting money. Ordinary South Africans fear being around the fan just in case they are wrongfully suspected to be criminals and later attacked or thrown in jail.

Granny suspiciously around Cash-in-transit van

A young South African lady, Tshilidzi, spotted a brave older woman leaning against a Cash-in-transit van that was parked near a bank. The granny wore layered clothes and kept fidgeting as she stood in front of the vehicle.

The old lady’s actions made many people who watched the now-viral video nervous as she could have been mistaken for a robber. The older woman was carefree as she moved around the car and went back to lean on it.

There were no guards present during her shenanigans, but a much younger lady, Tshilidzi, caught her in action. The Mzansi youngster knew that the video would amaze many people online, so she posted it on TikTok on Tuesday.

Over 8000 people shared the video that Tshilidzi captioned:

“Fear Ramaphosa’s economy. She is speaking money into existence on that G4S.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA stunned by brave lady’s actions around G4S van

Social media users shared their thoughts about the funny video in a thread of over 1.4K comments on TikTok:

SA was amused by a goofy granny around a Cash-in-transit van. Image: @MICHELE SPATARI

Source: Getty Images

@Malebo Kekana said:

“Clearly she’s the only person not afraid of that truck in the whole of SA.”

@user2493198795045 shared:

“She's a brave one. When I see a money truck, I look the other way, and pretend I haven't seen it at all.”

@Toby was entertained:

“Please find me this lady I have a job for her.”

@Lerato Charity wrote:

“My biggest fear is going to the mall and my boy running towards this car just cause he's a boy child and fascinated by armed men.”

@ifonlywomenknew commented:

“The bravest woman in South Africa! Even the CIT guys probably reached for their radios like, ‘Uhm… we have a situation,’ and the robbers had to pause and rethink their careers.”

@pab6257🇿🇦 | simplichem said:

“This has to be a disguise.”

@kay Chirairo shared:

“They once pointed a gun at me whilst I was holding my newborn and was not aware they wanted to pass with the safe.”

3 More funny stories by Briefly News

South Africans were floored by a young lady who read the obituary at her grandfather’s funeral this past weekend.

South Africans were floored by a heated fight between two Zulu women in a packed morning taxi in Johannesburg.

South Africans were floored by a chaotic scene after one driver lost an angry sangoma's chicken in a field.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News