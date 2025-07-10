A Super Spar employee made many South African people smile online yesterday when she boarded a flight for the first time

The excited woman got many major brands to engage with her after posting her now-viral TikTok video with over half a million views

Social media users were warmed by the love the employee received in just 24 hours of sharing her good news

The new Super Spar in Outeniqua, George, has built a loyal audience online by keeping up with trends.

A Super Spa employee excited Mzansi when she boarded her first flight.

Source: TikTok

Their social media team invested in creating everlasting impressions on people who happened to come across their page. The Super Spar team is goofy and energetic.

Their content on TikTok has helped them build a following of 56K followers and overall likes of 5.1 million. Their store became the talk of the town after the founder gave the shop a luxurious look inside and out.

The team posted their beautiful-looking designs and food online and had many South Africans wishing they could shop there.

Spar employee boards flight for the first time

A favoured Spar employee known by many people online boarded her first flight a day ago. The lady, Anna, is all over the store’s TikTok page, where she created funny and engaging content.

Many South Africans warmed up to the goofy lady who helped keep the team’s TikTok page alive and interesting. Anna’s videos combined have over a million views.

Yesterday, Super Spar booked the talented and vibrant employee a flight. Anna excitedly took engaging content by captioning her video:

“First time flying. Let’s see how many brands can comment before I land.”

The smart lady got some of the biggest brands to wish her well on her journey. Shoprite was one of the brands that kept the fun going in the comments.

They commented:

“Have a safe flight, queen.”

People were warmed by how the competing brands could communicate well with each other. More brands like Bash and KFC flocked to the comments to make Anna’s wish come true.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA amazed by Spar employee boarding first flight

Social media users were warmed by the high engagement in the comments section:

@Dineo Mufamadi shared:

“A round of applause for SA brands.”

@Virgin Music Group SA commented:

“Safe travels, O’ledi.”

@MAG-Auto Glass and Parts wrote:

“Small brand here, but big on the support! Safe travels.”

@Checkers South Africa shared:

“We hope you were delivered safely, bestie.”

@Bash asked:

“Where are you going, bestie? Do you need an outfit?”

@KFC South Africa commented:

“Shout out for earning your wings, queen.”

@OROS South Africa shared:

“Travel safe, chommie.”

@Akwande said:

“I have never seen so many brands in one comment section, I love it.”

