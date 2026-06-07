Bronwyn Forbes-Hardinge shares her heartbreak of not being a kidney match for her friend Francie Jermyn

Francie battles kidney disease, relying on dialysis while waiting for a transplant after years of health challenges

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Bronwyn shared her story as South Africa continues to face a severe shortage of registered organ donors

Bronwyn Forbes-Hardinge shared a heartfelt message on the left and offered to donate her kidney on the right. Images: Bronwyn Forbes-Hardinge

Source: Facebook

Bronwyn Forbes-Hardinge, who hoped to donate a kidney to her friend, Francie Jermyn, has opened up about the heartbreak of discovering they were not a match. On 3 June 2026, Bronwyn shared an emotional update on Meta, formerly known as Facebook. However, their story has inspired conversations around organ donation and the challenges faced by people waiting for transplants.

Briefly News spoke to Bronwyn about the journey that led to the testing process and the friendship that grew along the way. Francie, 46, lives in Hillcrest and has been living with kidney disease for more than two decades. Her health struggles started in 2002 when she was diagnosed with inflammation of the glomeruli, the tiny filtering structures inside the kidneys.

Getting dialysis treatment for kidney failure disease

For years, Francie managed to live an active and healthy life. That changed when her transplanted kidney, which had served her for about a decade, began to fail. Doctors advised that another transplant would offer her the best chance of improving her quality of life.

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The years that followed brought several major health challenges. Francie suffered a heart attack in her early forties and spent time learning to walk and talk again. Today, she depends on dialysis four times a week to survive. Bronwyn said:

"The treatment affects almost every aspect of daily life, from strict fluid and dietary restrictions to ongoing blood tests, transfusions, iron infusions, headaches, nausea, insomnia and chronic fatigue."

She explained that one of the hardest parts is losing the freedom many people take for granted. Simple plans often have to fit around treatment schedules, making spontaneous outings and travel difficult. Even with those difficulties, Francie chooses to focus on the positives.

"She calls it choosing joy, and it is a philosophy she lives by every day."

Francie and Bronwyn captured in a selfie. Image: Bronwyn Forbes-Hardinge

Source: Facebook

Importance of support system during hard times

Bronwyn first met Francie about eight years ago, but their connection became much deeper over time. Having survived two lifesaving operations herself, she felt a strong connection to Francie's situation and understood what it meant to depend on others' generosity.

"I also watched a close friend and colleague endure renal failure, which reinforced my belief that if we have the opportunity to help someone, we should."

Before Francie entered her life, Bronwyn had already volunteered to donate a kidney to another friend. Unfortunately, they were not a match. When a mutual friend later suggested she contact Francie, she did not hesitate.

"We met, we talked, and for the first time there was hope, both for Francie and for me to potentially help save someone's life."

The donor testing process brought optimism, but Francie's health remained complicated. She experienced medical setbacks and procedures that often shifted the focus from plans to immediate survival.

Even though they were both navigating difficult circumstances, they stayed connected. That bond became even stronger in 2024 when Bronwyn decided to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise awareness for organ donation. The campaign supported Hero777, a local organisation that helps facilitate and build awareness around organ transplants in South Africa.

The fundraising effort also honoured Matthew Legemaate's bucket-list goal of registering at least 50,000 organ and tissue donors. As Bronwyn prepared for the climb, Francie stood firmly in her corner.

"She and her husband, Gareth, who is a chiropractor, generously supported me with treatment sessions before the climb."

Bronwyn Forbes-Hardinge carries a message of hope on the trails. Image: Bronwyn Forbes-Hardinge

Source: Facebook

Coping with not being an organ donor match

After months of testing, waiting, and hoping, the news finally arrived. They were not a match. The result was heartbreaking for both women.

"I think when you walk a journey like this with someone, you quietly start imagining the ending you hope for. You picture the relief. The second chance. The moment life gets easier for someone you care deeply about."

Even though Bronwyn's donor journey has come to an end, she insists her role in Francie's life has not changed.

"She still needs a kidney. She still faces dialysis. She still wakes up every day carrying something incredibly heavy. And she still needs people in her corner."

Bronwyn hopes more South Africans will consider becoming organ and tissue donors. She explained that a single donor can save or improve several lives, yet many patients spend years waiting for a suitable match.

"Becoming an organ and tissue donor is one of the few decisions that has the power to turn loss into life. Registration is quick, free and can be done through organisations such as Hero777 and the Organ Donor Foundation."

She encouraged people to speak to their families about their wishes and learn more about the donation process. Bronwyn added that medical professionals assess a person's suitability at the time of donation, meaning people should not rule themselves out because of their age or medical history.

"In short, register, tell your family, and encourage others to do the same. Those simple steps have the power to save and transform lives."

Watch the Facebook video on Bronwyn's page:

Other kidney disease stories covered by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News