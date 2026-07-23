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US Air Force Shares Enlistment Requirements for Non-US Citizens
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US Air Force Shares Enlistment Requirements for Non-US Citizens

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • The US Air Force published its official eligibility criteria for those seeking to enlist in the military
  • The guidelines cover age limits, Body Mass Index ranges, educational qualifications, and citizenship status
  • Foreign nationals face specific restrictions that prevent them from enlisting directly from outside the United States

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Foreign applicants must hold valid Lawful Permanent Resident status in the US before applying to join the military branch
The United States Air Force has published its official eligibility standards for individuals seeking to enlist in active duty. Image: DanielBendjy / johnaudrey
Source: Getty Images

The United States Air Force has officially outlined the criteria to join its ranks, setting out clear requirements across several key areas that every prospective recruit must meet. First published by Briefly News sister publication Legit.ng, the guidelines confirm that enlisted applicants must be between 17 and 41 years old.

What foreign nationals need to know

Candidates must also fall within a Body Mass Index range of 17.5 to 27.5, and meet both physical and mental health standards set by the Air Force. One of the more significant clarifications in the guidelines concerns citizenship and residency. Foreign nationals who are not yet living in the United States cannot enlist directly from their home countries.

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To be eligible, they must first obtain Lawful Permanent Residency, commonly known as a Green Card, before they can begin the enlistment process. This requirement is particularly relevant for many Nigerians and other Africans who may have considered military service in the US as a potential pathway to a better life abroad.

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Education and fitness standards also apply

Beyond age and residency, the Air Force also specifies educational qualifications that candidates must hold. The full scope of requirements means that simply wanting to serve is not enough. Recruits must demonstrate they meet every standard before being considered eligible. The guidelines serve as an important resource for anyone considering enlistment, making it clear that preparation across multiple areas, from physical fitness to legal residency status, is essential well before an application is submitted.

Applicants between the ages of 17 and 41 can enlist as active duty Airmen if they satisfy height and weight standards
While Green Card holders can join as enlisted personnel, becoming an officer strictly requires native-born or naturalised US citizenship. Image: MoMo Productions
Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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