An American woman who relocated to Johannesburg left online users in stitches after sharing her first hair-braiding experience in South Africa

The expat was baffled when the hairstylist handed her the hairpieces to hold during the process, a common practice in local budget salons

While some viewers found the situation relatable, others expressed surprise at her choosing to navigate the busy Johannesburg CBD

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An American expat shared her hilarious first-time experience getting her hair braided in downtown Johannesburg. Image: @_kenyata

Source: Instagram

An American YouTuber living in Johannesburg discovered that even a routine trip to the hair salon can come with its own set of surprises. An Instagram video posted by user @_kenyata on 15 June 2026 documented her very first time getting her hair braided at a salon in the Johannesburg CBD.

The expat explained that she decided to visit Lamine Hair Braiding in downtown Johannesburg to get a new look. She, however, was thrown off guard by a salon practice, common across South Africa but foreign to her. She noted that the stylist handed her the hairpiece and that she did not know what to do with it. It was after seeing the customer next to her that Instagram user @_kenyata realised that she was expected to hold and prepare the hair extensions for the stylist while her knotless braids were being done.

The reality of budget CBD salons

The environment of Mzansi salons is a unique staple of South African retail culture. According to local consumer and urban lifestyle reports, salons operating in busy economic hubs like the Johannesburg CBD often offer lower prices than suburban boutiques, but they rely on a high-turnover, fast-paced setup to keep costs down.

In these budget-friendly establishments, it is standard practice for customers to hold their own hairpieces or extensions to help speed up the process, allowing the stylist to focus on the braiding technique. While higher-end salons factor seamless, fully managed preparation into their premium pricing, downtown walk-in shops pass those time-saving requirements to the client in exchange for highly competitive rates.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the Jozi CBD adventure

The post triggered a wave of mixed reactions from a divided online community. Many told the American YouTuber that handing out hairpieces is an important rite of passage for anyone looking for an affordable hairstyle in Mzansi. Some, however, admitted that they avoid such salons because holding the bundles of synthetic hair for hours on end is tiring. Others were shocked at her comfort levels in the area, given the ongoing media coverage regarding service delivery and socio-political protests across the country’s major cities.

User @keyarnna.f.hall asked:

"You have to hold it for the ladies, so it’s quick access, Ma. Respect though 🫡. You are brave to be out in the CBD right now, too. What does it look like out there right now 👀? I'm curious. I stay out of the way for now. I’m in Midrand. Let me know 🌍."

User @vtiswaga commented:

"I hate having to hand the hairpiece. I avoid those salons. I guess it all goes with the price. I want to be on my phone when I am doing my hair, and not work."

User @moneyteam_cakes said:

"You are funny, man 😂."

3 Briefly, News hair-related article

A young lady shared a video of herself going to the salon, hoping for a curly perm, only to come out with an afro that looked like she had just washed her hair.

A woman showed her healthy, long hair and revealed that she used Amla oil, hair fertiliser, wild growth hair oil, tea tree oil, sulphur8 hair fertiliser, and cloves, earning high praise online.

A local woman applied a blow-out relaxer to her three-year-old afro to soften it for easy combing, but Mzansi preferred the natural look.

Source: Briefly News