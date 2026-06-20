A young South African woman challenged herself to a strict supermarket run to prove how far a minimal budget could stretch

The video was filmed in Cape Town and shared on TikTok on 18 June 2026, impressing many social media users

Despite a tight budget, she managed to buy real food ingredients that would provide her with substantial meals for at least two days

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A local content creator shared her strategic shopping, aimed at making her money go further. Image: @jasper_zee

Source: TikTok

The creator went on the shopping challenge after people online questioned whether she ever cooked for herself. Stepping into Pick 'n Pay, she stated her goal was to find ingredients that would formulate a hearty meal to last two full days rather than spending all the money on a single fast-food takeout option.

The woman stretches her minimal budget

Her first selections included a container of frozen chicken livers and a 500g packet of rice. Deciding to complete her meal prep at a local shop for better deals, she bought items she needed to thicken up the dish. At the end of her mission, TikTok user @jasper_zee laid out her ingredients on her kitchen counter to explain the longevity of home-cooked staples.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viewers were impressed by how she managed her budget and still had R3 left.

User @Zintle commented:

"Back in my university days, I would buy medium-sized slap chips for R25 and a loaf of bread. It would last for three days😩😂. Times were rough."

User @dxnii.exe said:

"I honestly need this type of budgeting in my life."

User @Priscilla ✝️ joked:

"Zee, tell me, queen, how can I travel on a budget of R259 😩?

User @Sphamandla shared:

"Wow, I shouldn’t have doubted you!"

User @Katea added:

"Queen Zee is living large 😭🖐️."

User @Zaza commented:

"You are realistic ❣️. This will help so many people in this unemployment phase."

3 Briefly News articles about meals on a budget

A South African chef shared a viral video after challenging herself to buy a meal for four at Woolworths for just R150, impressing many viewers.

A woman challenged herself to get a proper lunch for under R30 at Woolworths and made it work, surprising many viewers with her choices.

A local man left Mzansi in stitches after joking that Shoprite does not have chefs and that even the cleaners were allowed to cook, following his disappointment with their rice, cabbage, and chicken livers.

Source: Briefly News