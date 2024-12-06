A guy had Mzansi rolling in laughter after trying out a cooked meal from a local shop known for affordable low prices

The gent shared what he thought of the food on the video streaming platform TikTok, and the clip went viral

Social media users loved how he gave his honest opinion of the meal as they filled his feed with hilarious comments

A man gave a review of a meal from Shoprite, and Mzansi was entertained.

Source: TikTok

A man went shopping and bought himself a meal at his local Shoprite. He then opened it while recording himself and shared how it tasted.

The gent shared the clip on his TikTok account under his user handle @mavusanavhoo, and it went viral, reaching 1.1 M views.

The man gives the food review

The clip shows the man showing off a plate full of cooked rice, an ox liver, and cabbage, each costing R1.80, which he got from Shoprite. He mixes the food and starts eating. Disappointed at how the food tastes, @mavusanavhoo says he doesn't think the shop has chefs.

Watch the video below:

Mznasi loves the man's honesty

The video attracted over 104K likes and almost 4.5K comments from social media users who were on the floor laughing. Many loved that he continued eating the food even though he claimed the store probably used anyone they could find among their workers to cook.

User @Basetsana🩵 said:

"He is hilarious 😭🤣omggggggg that time he’s finishing the food mara wa bala-bala😭."

User @Mbuswano added:

"Every bite comes with a review 🤣🤣."

User @Kaffrrrr shared:

"Used to work at Shoprite. Trust me when I say none of the ready-to-eat food made in the store was made from fresh stuff."

User @Tweedy💕 said:

"I love the fact that even when he still complains he finishes his food😂😂."

User @On_da_pitch commented:

"Before you even went through the 1st spoon you knew they don’t have a chef 😂😂."

User @I am Thobeka❤️🇿🇦

"The reason we left TV here in South Africa and watch TikTok for a living is such content 😅😂🤣 😂wow."

