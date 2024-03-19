Homemade Nando's spicy rice: A quick step-by-step recipe

Nando's spicy rice is a beloved side dish across South Africa known for its signature spice blend. The delicacy is a comforting and satisfying meal that can be enjoyed on its own or served as a side dish. It is easy to recreate the recipe to make a dish that rivals the original in the comfort of your home.

Nando's is one of South Africa's beloved restaurants renowned for its flame-grilled peri-peri chicken and vibrant Afro-Portuguese flavours. Their spicy rice is often paired with their famous peri-peri chicken. Making the dish at home allows for a personal touch when it comes to the level of spiciness and the incorporated ingredients.

Homemade Nando's Spicy Rice Recipe South Africa

You can enjoy the deliciousness of the iconic Nando's spicy rice at home with minimal effort. The secret to achieving the signature taste lies in selecting the right ingredients.

Learn how to make Nando's spicy rice at home with the following simple recipe;

Yield: Approximately 4 servings

Nando's spicy rice ingredients

1 cup long-grain rice (like Basmati), rinsed and drained

1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 red bell pepper, diced

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups chicken broth (or vegetable broth for a vegetarian-friendly recipe)

1/2 teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Fresh herbs like cilantro, chopped for garnish

Cooking instructions

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet or saucepan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and diced red bell pepper—Sauté for about 5 minutes or until the vegetables are soft. Stir in the minced garlic and cook for another 1-2 minutes, until fragrant.

Stir in the smoked paprika, turmeric, cumin, and cayenne pepper. Cook for a minute until the spices are fragrant. Add the rinsed rice to the pan, stirring to ensure the rice is well coated with the oil and spice mixture.

Pour in the chicken or vegetable broth and season with salt and black pepper. Increase the heat to bring the mixture to a boil. Then, reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 20 minutes or until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed.

Stir in the thawed peas and cook for an additional 5 minutes or until the peas are warmed through.

Remove from heat. Fluff the rice with a fork and adjust the seasoning as needed. Garnish with freshly chopped cilantro. Serve while still hot with your desired accompaniment dish.

Simple spicy rice vegetables with mixed vegetables

Adding mixed vegetables like green beans, peas, and carrots to your spicy rice recipe not only enhances its flavour and texture but also contributes to its nutritional value. Try the following recipe to learn how to make spicy rice with mixed vegetables;

Yield: Around 4 servings

Ingredients

1 cup long-grain white rice

2 cups water

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, grated

1 small carrot, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 cup mixed frozen vegetables (you can mix peas, corn, and green beans)

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon chilli powder (adjust for desired spice level)

Salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish

Cooking instructions

Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Drain well.

In a medium saucepan, combine the rice and water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed. Remove from heat and let it sit covered for 5 minutes.

While the rice is cooking, heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook until softened, 3-4 minutes.

Add the minced garlic and grated ginger to the skillet and cook for another 1-2 minutes, until fragrant.

Stir in the diced carrot and bell pepper. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until the vegetables are tender-crisp.

Add the mixed frozen vegetables to the skillet and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until heated through.

Stir in the cooked rice, soy sauce, chilli powder, salt, and black pepper. Mix well until everything is evenly combined and heated through.

Taste and adjust seasoning and spices as needed.

Garnish with chopped fresh cilantro, then serve while still hot.

FAQs

Nando's spicy rice is a South African classic that continues to stand out among spicy food enthusiasts. Here are some frequently asked questions about the popular dish;

What is Nando's spicy rice made of?

The popular spicy delicacy has several ingredients. The basic ones include oil, cumin, turmeric, paprika, long-grain white rice, water or broth, onions, red and bell peppers, and garlic. You can garnish it with fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley and adjust the vegetable content.

How many calories are in a portion of Nando's spicy rice?

One serving (around 200 grams) of the regular spicy dish consists of around 209 calories. The carbohydrate content is around 48 grams, the fat content is 2 grams, and the protein content is around 6 grams. The nutritional composition may vary depending on the incorporated ingredients.

What type of rice is suited for Nando's spicy rice?

Most recipes recommend using long-grain white rice, especially Basmati or Jasmine. The best choice of rice should be fluffy while holding its shape well and should be able to absorb the flavours of the spices well.

Can you make Nando's spicy rice spicier or milder?

You can vary the delicacy's spice level to suit your preferences. For a spicier dish, add more chilli or cayenne pepper. If you are looking for a milder spice level, reduce the amount of chilli and use sweet paprika instead of hot paprika.

Can you add other vegetables to Nando's spicy rice?

Regular Nando's spicy rice has vegetables like onions, peas, and red peppers. You can incorporate other vegetables such as carrots, green and yellow bell peppers, broccoli or cauliflower florets, and tomatoes.

Can you add protein to Nando's spicy rice?

You can add protein to the savoury rice recipe for extra flavour and texture. It also enhances the dish's nutritional value. Proteins that can be added include grilled chicken, shrimp, beans, eggs, beef, and tofu.

What to serve with Nando's spicy rice

The hot dish pairs well with various sides and accompaniments that complement its rich flavour. Some options to consider serving alongside the delicacy include peri-peri chicken, fresh salads, chicken wings, coleslaw, avocado slices, grilled meat, rotisserie chicken, and chickpea burgers.

Can you reheat Nando's spicy rice?

You can reheat leftover Nando's spicy rice by doing any of the following;

Heating on the stovetop over medium heat. Add a little water or broth to moisten the rice and ensure it does not dry out

Pan-frying

Placing it in an oven-proof bowl covered with a lid or tin foil and bake at 180°C for around 15 minutes

Reheating in the microwave

When storing and reheating leftover rice, you should keep the following things in mind to ensure food quality and safety;

Store any leftovers in a plastic box in the fridge within 1 hour of cooking.

The rice will be good for up to 24 hours.

When reheating, make sure the rice is piping hot all the way through to avoid food poisoning.

Never reheat cooked rice more than once.

Spice up your dinner table with homemade Nando's spicy rice. The recipe is easy to follow, and you can customize it by adding or removing some ingredients. Bon appétit!

