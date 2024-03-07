Quick rice salad recipe: Make a savoury meal in minutes

Rice salad is a quick culinary delight that combines the hearty base of rice with the fresh zest of your favourite vegetables and herbs. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch dish, a light dinner option, or a savoury side, the dish is simple and convenient to make. Below are some of the best rice salad ideas to help you prepare a wholesome meal that does not compromise on taste.

Mushroom rice salad with peas (R) and rice salad with cucumber and red chilli (L). Photo: Travelling Light/Haoliang (modified by author)

Rice salad is versatile and can be prepared by adopting different recipes, depending on the available ingredients. The dish is typically eaten cold, hence perfect for picnics and as a refreshing meal in summer. Chilling allows the flavours to meld together, but you can also serve it at room temperature, depending on your personal preference.

Easy rice salad recipe in South Africa

Cold rice salad recipes make it possible for you to prepare the dish ahead of time, making it a convenient meal option. Below is an easy way to make the salad from scratch the South African way.

Yield: 2-3 servings as a main course, 4-6 servings as a side salad

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked rice (basmati or jasmine)

2 cups water

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup diced cucumber

1 cup diced bell peppers (red, yellow, and green)

1 cup diced tomatoes

1/2 cup sliced black olives

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

For the dressing, you will need the following:

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooking instructions

To cook the rice, follow these steps:

In a medium saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil.

Add the rice and a pinch of salt. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked and water is absorbed.

Once cooked, fluff the rice with a fork and let it cool.

Simmer the rice until it is cooked and all water is absorbed. Photo: @Tasty on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

To prepare the chicken breasts, follow these steps:

Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper.

Heat a skillet over medium heat and add a little olive oil. Cook the chicken breasts for 6-8 minutes per side or until they are cooked through and no longer pink in the centre.

Remove from the heat and let them cool slightly. Once cooled, shred the chicken using two forks or your fingers.

Shredd the chicken breasts with two forks. Gif: @Ashley The Recipe Rebel on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

To make the rice salad:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked rice, shredded chicken, diced cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, parsley, cilantro, mint, and crumbled feta cheese.

In a separate small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, honey, salt, and pepper to make the dressing.

Pour the dressing over the rice salad and toss gently to coat all the ingredients evenly. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Cover the salad and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to meld together. Serve chilled as a refreshing side dish or a light main course.

Brown rice salad with mayonnaise recipe

Brown rice is the healthier option for a delightful rice salad because it is a whole grain rich in fibre and other beneficial nutrients. Using mayonnaise in the recipe adds a creamy texture for a more satisfying taste.

Yield: Around 4 servings

Ingredients

1 cup brown rice

2 cups water

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

1/4 cup diced green bell pepper

1/4 cup diced cucumber

1/4 cup diced red onion

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooking instructions

Cooking the brown rice:

Rinse the brown rice under cold water until the water runs clear to remove excess starch.

In a medium saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Add the rinsed brown rice to the boiling water.

Reduce the heat to low, cover the saucepan with a lid, and let the rice simmer for about 40-45 minutes or until the rice is tender and cooked through.

Once the rice is cooked, remove it from the heat and let it sit covered for about 5 minutes.

Fluff the rice with a fork and let it cool completely at room temperature before using it in the salad.

Cook the brown rice for 40-45 minutes. Photo: Ahead of Thyme on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Preparing the brown rice salad with mayonnaise:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked brown rice, diced red bell pepper, diced green bell pepper, diced cucumber, diced red onion, and chopped fresh parsley.

Add mayonnaise to the bowl and toss everything together until the ingredients are properly coated. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to meld together. Serve chilled.

Add mayonnaise to the salad and toss everything together. Gif: @Ricette Dolci on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Tuna rice salad for braai recipe

If you are looking for healthier and richer rice salads for summer gatherings, then adding tuna is a great option. Canned tuna is often the go-to choice for salads, hence convenient for quick meal preparation.

Yield: 4-6 servings as a side dish

Ingredients

1 cup long-grain white or brown rice

2 cans of tuna in water, drained

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup diced cucumber

1/4 cup sliced black olives

1/4 cup chopped red onion

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooking instructions

Preparing the rice:

In a medium saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil.

Stir in the rice and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 18-20 minutes or until rice is tender and water is absorbed.

Remove from heat and let it cool completely.

Cook the rice until soft and the water is absorbed. Gif: @RecipeTin Eats on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Preparing the salad and dressing:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked rice, drained tuna, cherry tomatoes, diced cucumber, sliced black olives, chopped red onion, and chopped parsley.

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil and lemon juice—season with salt and pepper to taste.

Pour the dressing over the salad mixture and gently toss until everything is properly coated.

Transfer the tuna rice salad to a serving dish and garnish with herbs.

Mix the rice with tuna and other ingredients for the salad. Gif: @WhatsForDinner on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

FAQs

The popularity of rice salads is attributed to their ease of preparation, versatility, and cost-effectiveness. The dish is a staple in many cultures globally and can be adapted to feature seasonal ingredients. Here are some frequently asked questions about the salad.

What is rice salad made of?

Rice salad can be prepared in various ways, depending on the available ingredients and personal preference. A basic rice salad consists of the following items:

Cooked rice, usually long-grain such as white or brown rice

Vegetables such as cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, onions

Proteins such as chicken, shrimp, or tofu

Herbs like parsley, cilantro, or basil

A dressing often made with olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, and seasonings.

Brown rice salad with sun-dried tomatoes, radish, and pumpkin seeds. Photo: Haoliang

What can you mix with rice?

Rice is a versatile dish that pairs well with various foods, including the following:

Proteins like chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, eggs, and beans

Vegetables like peas, carrots, bell peppers, spinach, broccoli, and onions

Herbs and spices, including cilantro, lime, curry powder, and basil

Nuts and seeds like almonds, sesame seeds, peanuts, and cashews for added texture and flavour

Sauces and condiments like soy sauce, pesto, and teriyaki sauce

Are rice salads really that healthy or not?

The delicacy can be nutritious, depending on the incorporated ingredients, the balance of flavours, and the preparation method adopted. Here are some ways to ensure the salad is healthy:

Using whole grain rice like brown rice, quinoa, or wild rice as it has more fibre and other nutrients.

Adding a lot of vegetables to the salad

Incorporating lean protein dishes like grilled chicken, fish, legumes, and tofu.

Adding healthy fats like nuts, avocado, and seeds.

Adding fresh herbs and spices like basil and garlic instead of excessive salt. High sodium intake can affect blood pressure.

Using dressings with healthy fats like olive oil and vinegar or citrus-based dressings. High-fat and creamy dressings with a lot of mayonnaise add excess calories and unhealthy fats to the salad.

Controlling portion sizes to avoid excessive calorie intake

If you have health and dietary concerns, you should seek the help of a certified dietitian before incorporating certain ingredients in the salad.

Rice salad with tuna, olives, tomatoes, and fresh herbs. Photo: Noemi Toscano

Rice salad recipes remain popular globally because of their convenience when it comes to meal preparation. The delicacy is also loved for its ability to cater to different tastes, dietary needs, and occasions.

