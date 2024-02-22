Marshmallow tart recipe: A delicious dessert for any occasion

Marshmallow tart is a popular dessert that is easy and quick to make. The delicacy combines the sweetness of marshmallows with a flaky tart crust and various choices of fillings and toppings to create a mouthwatering treat. Elevate your dessert game with the easy-to-follow recipe below.

Marshmallows and tart pastries are classic delicacies that have been in the culinary world for centuries. Fusing the two familiar flavours makes them a beloved and versatile treat that can be served in various settings, including formal gatherings and casual get-togethers.

How to make marshmallow tarts

A marshmallow tart can be customized by adopting different recipes. The variation in the various preparation methods lies in the type of biscuits, the use of dairy or non-dairy cream, the addition of pineapple or yoghurt, and the tart decoration. Below are the top seven marshmallow tart recipes to try at home.

1. Classic marshmallow tart with condensed milk recipe in South Africa

A classic marshmallow tart with Tennis biscuits and condensed milk is a simple and delicious treat that can be prepared without baking. You can prepare the popular dessert using the following recipe.

Serving: 6-8 people

6-8 people Total preparation time: Approx. 2 hours and 20 minutes (including chilling)

Ingredients

200g Tennis biscuits (or similar coconut biscuits)

100g butter, melted

1 can (395g) sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 cup mini marshmallows

Preparation Instructions

Crush the Tennis biscuits into fine crumbs using a food processor or by placing them in a zip-top bag and crushing them with a rolling pin.

Mix the biscuit crumbs with the melted butter until well combined.

Press the biscuit mixture firmly into the base and sides of a tart dish to form the crust. Place it in the refrigerator to chill while you prepare the filling.

Whisk together the sweetened condensed milk and lemon juice in a mixing bowl until smooth and well combined.

Pour the condensed milk mixture over the chilled biscuit crust and spread it evenly.

Sprinkle the mini marshmallows over the top of the condensed milk mixture, covering it completely.

Place the tart in the refrigerator and chill for at least 2 hours or until set.

Once set, remove the marshmallow tart South Africa from the refrigerator and slice to serve.

2. 3-ingredient marshmallow tart with yoghurt recipe

Yoghurt adds a creamy texture and ensures the consistency of the dessert. Make a quick 3-ingredient marshmallow tart with the following recipe;

Serving: 6-8 people

6-8 people Total preparation time: Approx. 2 hours and 30 minutes (including chilling time)

Ingredients

1 pre-made graham cracker crust

1 cup plain yoghurt (or Greek yoghurt)

1 cup mini marshmallows

Preparation Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

Spread the marshmallows evenly over the bottom of the graham cracker crust.

Bake the crust with marshmallows for about 5-7 minutes or until the marshmallows are golden brown and slightly melted.

Remove the crust from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes.

Once cooled, spread the plain yoghurt over the marshmallows, covering them completely.

Refrigerate for at least 1-2 hours to allow it to set.

Slice and serve chilled. You can customize this recipe by adding toppings like fresh fruit.

3. Marshmallow tart without cream recipe

A marshmallow tart without cream is an excellent choice if you follow a dairy-free diet. Try this recipe to create a delicious treat.

Serving: 6-8 people

6-8 people Total preparation time: Approx. 2 hours 20 minutes (including chilling time)

Ingredients

For the tart crust, you will need the following items;

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup unsalted butter, cold and cubed

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 large egg yolk

2-3 tablespoons ice water

For the marshmallow filling, you will need the following;

2 cups marshmallows

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the topping, you will need the following;

Chocolate chips or melted chocolate

Chopped nuts (such as almonds, walnuts, or pistachios)

Preparation Instructions

To prepare the tart crust:

Combine the flour, powdered sugar, and salt in a food processor. Pulse a few times to mix.

Add the cold cubed butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Add the egg yolk and 2 tablespoons of ice water. Pulse until the dough starts to come together. If it's too dry, add another tablespoon of ice water.

Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead it gently until it forms a ball. Flatten the ball into a disk, wrap it in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

Roll out the chilled dough on a floured surface to fit your tart pan. Press the dough into the pan and trim off any excess. Pierce the bottom of the crust with a fork.

Place a piece of parchment paper or aluminium foil over the crust and fill it with pie weights or dried beans.

Bake the crust for about 15 minutes. Remove the weights and parchment/foil, then bake for 10-15 more minutes or until the crust is golden brown. Allow it to cool completely.

To prepare the marshmallow filling:

Melt the marshmallows and butter in a medium saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly.

Once melted and smooth, remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract and salt until well combined.

Allow the marshmallow mixture to cool slightly, but not to the point where it becomes too stiff to pour.

To assemble the tart:

Pour the marshmallow filling into the cooled tart crust, spreading it evenly with a spatula.

If desired, sprinkle chocolate chips or drizzle melted chocolate over the marshmallow filling.

Optionally, sprinkle chopped nuts over the top for added texture and flavour.

Allow the tart to set at room temperature for about 1-2 hours or until the filling is firm.

Once set, slice and serve.

4. Cremora marshmallow tart recipe

Cremora is a non-dairy creamer that enhances the taste of your marshmallow tart. Create a unique and tasty variation of the classic marshmallow tart using the following recipe.

Serving: 8-10 people

8-10 people Total preparation time: Around 2.5 hours (including chilling time)

Ingredients

1 packet of Tennis biscuits (or any similar type of plain biscuit)

100g butter, melted

1 cup Cremora powder

1 cup boiling water

1 tablespoon gelatin powder

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1 cup marshmallows

Whipped cream or ice cream (optional for serving)

Preparation Instructions

Crush the Tennis biscuits into fine crumbs.

Mix the melted butter with the biscuit crumbs until well combined. Press the mixture into the bottom of a tart dish to form the crust. Place it in the fridge to chill while you prepare the filling.

In a small bowl, dissolve the gelatin powder in 1/4 cup of cold water. Let it sit for a few minutes to bloom.

Mix the Cremora powder with the boiling water in a separate bowl until smooth.

In a saucepan, combine the sugar and bloomed gelatin. Heat over low heat, stirring constantly until the sugar and gelatin dissolve entirely.

Gradually pour the hot sugar mixture into the Cremora mixture, stirring continuously.

Add the vanilla essence and mix well.

Allow the mixture to cool slightly, then fold in the marshmallows.

Pour the filling over the biscuit crust in the tart dish. Smooth the top with a spatula.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or until set.

Once set, you can serve the tart as is or top it with whipped cream or ice cream.

5. Chocolate marshmallow tart with pineapple recipe

Chocolate and marshmallow tart with pineapple creates a blend of unique flavours, including the pineapple tanginess and the contrasting sweetness of the marshmallow filling. Create the special treat with the following recipe.

Serving: 8-10 people

8-10 people Total preparation time: Around 2.5 hours (including chilling time)

Ingredients

For the crust, you will need the following;

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup granulated sugar

6 tablespoons melted butter

For the filling, you will need the following;

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups miniature marshmallows

1 cup diced fresh pineapple

Preparation Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

Combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter in a mixing bowl. Mix until well combined.

Press the mixture firmly into the bottom and sides of a tart pan.

Bake the crust in the preheated oven for 8-10 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Remove from the oven and let it cool completely.

While the crust is cooling, prepare the filling. In a small saucepan, heat the heavy cream over medium heat until it just starts to simmer.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the chocolate chips to the cream. Let it sit for a minute, then stir until the chocolate melts and is smooth.

Stir in the vanilla extract until well combined.

Spread the miniature marshmallows evenly over the cooled crust.

Pour the chocolate mixture over the marshmallows, spreading it out to cover them completely.

Sprinkle the diced pineapple over the chocolate layer.

Place the tart in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or until set.

Once set, slice and serve!

6. Custard and marshmallow tart with jelly recipe

Custard and marshmallow tart with jelly offers a delightful combination of flavours and textures. Use the following recipe to prepare the special treat.

Serving: 6-8 people

6-8 people Total preparation time: Approx. 2.5 hours, including chilling time

Ingredients

For the crust, you will need the following;

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

6 tablespoons melted butter

1/4 cup granulated sugar

For the custard filling, you will need the following

2 cups milk

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

4 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the marshmallow layer, you will need the following;

1 packet (about 2 1/2 teaspoons) unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup cold water

1/2 cup boiling water

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup corn syrup

2 large egg whites

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the jelly topping, you will need the following

1 cup fruit jelly or jam (such as raspberry, strawberry, or apricot)

1 cup water

Fresh fruits for garnish (optional)

Preparation Instructions

To prepare the crust:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

Mix the graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and sugar in a bowl until well combined.

Press the mixture firmly into the bottom and sides of a tart pan.

Bake the crust for about 10 minutes or until lightly golden. Let it cool completely.

To prepare the custard filling:

Heat the milk over medium heat in a saucepan until steaming but not boiling.

Whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, and egg yolks in a separate bowl until well combined.

Gradually pour the hot milk into the egg mixture, whisking constantly.

Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens.

Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Let the custard cool slightly.

To prepare the marshmallow layer:

In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the cold water and let it sit for a few minutes to soften.

Add the boiling water to the softened gelatin and stir until completely dissolved.

In a saucepan, combine the sugar and corn syrup. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the sugar is dissolved.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form.

Slowly pour the hot sugar syrup into the beaten egg whites while continuing to beat at high speed.

Gradually add the dissolved gelatin mixture and vanilla extract while beating until the mixture becomes thick and glossy.

To assemble the tart:

Pour the cooled custard filling into the cooled tart crust, spreading it evenly.

Carefully spoon the marshmallow mixture over the custard layer, spreading it to cover the surface.

Let the tart set in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

To prepare the jelly topping:

Heat the fruit jelly or jam with water over low heat in a small saucepan, stirring until smooth and liquid.

Let the jelly mixture cool slightly, then pour it over the set marshmallow layer in the tart crust, spreading it evenly.

Refrigerate the custard and marshmallow fridge tart for at least another hour or until the jelly is set.

Serve chilled.

7. Marshmallow pop tart with chocolate recipe

Marshmallow pop tarts are known for their convenience and versatility. They can be enjoyed as a quick snack and generally do not need refrigeration. Use this recipe to prepare yours at home.

Serving: 6-8 people

6-8 people Total preparation time: Approximately 40 minutes

Ingredients

2 sheets of refrigerated pie crust or homemade pie crust

1/2 cup marshmallow fluff

1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 egg, beaten (for egg wash)

Sprinkles (optional)

Preparation Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Roll out the pie crust on a lightly floured surface and use a knife or pastry cutter to cut it into rectangles of equal size.

Place a dollop of marshmallow fluff onto halved rectangles, leaving a small border around the edges.

Sprinkle a few chocolate chips over the marshmallow fluff.

Brush the edges of the pie crust rectangles with beaten egg.

Place another pie crust rectangle on top of each filled one, pressing down the edges to seal.

Use a fork to crimp the edges of the pop-tarts.

Transfer the pop tarts to the prepared baking sheet.

Brush the tops of the pop tarts with beaten egg.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.

Let the pop tarts cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Optionally, you can drizzle melted chocolate over the cooled pop-tarts and add sprinkles for decoration then serve.

What kind of biscuits do you use for the Marshmallow tart base?

A good biscuit should provide a sturdy and flavourful foundation. Popular choices include Tennis biscuits, graham crackers, and Marie biscuits.

Can you make a chocolate version of the marshmallow tart?

You can make a chocolate version of the classic marshmallow tart. Popular choices include using chocolate pudding instead of condensed milk and lemon juice or chocolate marshmallows instead of regular ones. Another option is to drizzle melted chocolate over the top of the tart or use chocolate biscuits for the base.

Choose a marshmallow tart recipe that will leave a lasting impression on your taste buds. You can add the method to your recipe repertoire for easy dessert preparation any day.

