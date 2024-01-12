Moist vanilla cupcake recipe: Step-by-step guidelines and tips

Vanilla cupcakes are a classic treat that appeals to a broad range of tastes. The sweet delicacy is a crowd-pleaser that people of all ages can enjoy; hence, it is appropriate to be served as a dessert at various social gatherings. Learn how to make the treat with one of the best vanilla cupcake recipes.

The popularity of vanilla cupcakes is mainly attributed to their versatility. Their neutral flavour allows them to pair well with different frostings, decorations, fillings, and beverages, ensuring endless creativity.

Moist vanilla cupcake recipe with oil

Oil and butter are common ingredients when preparing cupcakes. However, vegetable oil is the ideal choice if you are looking for a moist and fluffy vanilla cupcake recipe. Oil also has a neutral flavour that allows the vanilla flavour to stand out.

Moist vanilla cupcake ingredients

You will need the following items to make around 12 cupcakes;

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup vegetable oil

1 cup granulated sugar

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup buttermilk

Vanilla cake cooking instructions

Learn how to make a vanilla cupcake with these easy steps;

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a cupcake tin with paper liners.

2. Whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium-sized bowl. Set aside.

3. Combine the vegetable oil and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Mix until well combined.

4. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract.

5. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, alternating with the buttermilk. Begin and end with the dry ingredients, mixing just until combined. Be careful not to overmix, as this can result in denser cupcakes.

6. Divide the batter evenly among the cupcake liners, filling each about two-thirds full.

7. Bake in the preheated oven for 18-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of a cupcake comes out clean or with a few moist crumbs.

8. Allow the cupcakes to cool in the tin for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

9. Once cooled, frost the cupcakes with your favourite frosting or enjoy them plain.

What is the secret to moist cupcakes?

To bake moist cupcakes, try these tips;

Use the correct ingredient ratio

Use vegetable oil or buttermilk instead of plain butter

Avoid overmixing, as it can lead to a tougher texture

Bake for the proper amount of time at the right temperature

Use cake flour instead of all-purpose flour because it has less gluten, hence traps more moisture.

Should I use milk instead of water for cupcakes?

You can use milk instead of water to make your cake more moist and flavourful. It also adds a creamier texture, contributing to a tender crumb.

Why do cupcakes crack on top?

The delicacy cracks when baking for several reasons like;

Very high oven temperature causes the surface of the batter to bake faster than the inside.

Using too much leavening agent like baking powder or baking soda causes the batter to rise too much and too quickly.

Overmixing the batter can incorporate too much air, leading to an uneven rise and cracks on the surface.

The easy vanilla cake recipe above can be customized with various toppings and fillings to suit individual preferences. Making the delicious treat at home helps you appreciate its unique culinary appeal.

