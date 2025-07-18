Da L.E.S recently shared another vlog to give fans and followers an update on his health

The rapper suffered a near-fatal stroke that left him dependent on his loved ones and physiotherapy; however, he's getting his strength back

He walked viewers through his recovery journey, and people couldn't help but feel inspired and admire his touching video

Da L.E.S gave fans a look at his recovery nearly a year after his stroke. Images: 2freshLES

Da L.E.S' road to recovery since his unfortunate stroke hasn't been an easy one, but he says he's thankful to God for sparing his life.

Da L.E.S shares recovery update

Nearly a year since Da L.E.S suffered a stroke, the rapper has been candid about his experience, from the trauma of his declining health to the strenuous recovery.

The Summer Time rapper was hit with a stroke on his 39th birthday on 26 July 2024. Briefly News has been keeping track of his recovery, from the time in the hospital to the rapper finally relocating to the USA for his rehabilitation.

While keeping fans in the loop on how he's been doing, the rapper has shared another vlog to capture his physiotherapy sessions, as well as moments with loved ones.

Da L.E.S shared a look inside his physiotherapy sessions in Houston, Texas. Image: 2freshLES

He opens his latest vlog, dated 16 July 2025, thanking his supporters and friends like L-Tido and Nasty C for sending well-wishes to him. The podcaster also briefly appears in the vlog at a dinner table with Da L.E.S and several others.

It later moves to his physio sessions, which the rapper goes through with a dedicated coach. From learning to walk down the stairs to the rapper training his arm with a hand rehabilitation robot glove to help improve his hand function.

He spoke about the need to highlight stories such as his, to show people what others go through daily:

"We decided to put this footage out because this is real. This is something that normal people go through. No one is immune to it; it can happen to anyone. There are thousands of people whose stories need to be told, and they can do it through me."

Da L.E.S seemingly uses one arm after his stroke

Meanwhile, it's clear that the rapper has made tremendous progress since the last time social media heard from him.

Briefly News previously shared a video of the North god doing his skin care routine, and social media users couldn't help but notice the rapper only using one hand throughout his video.

Da L.E.S trained his legs and right hand during his physiotherapy sessions. Image: 2freshLES

Netizens were horrified by L.E.S' declining health, genuinely concerned about how the Heaven hitmaker had been doing since his stroke:

OBanyini said:

"As a fellow stroke survivor. He experienced a left hemisphere stroke, which is why his right hand isn’t working or is weak. The reason his face looks that way is that strokes often cause facial paralysis or weakness. It’s a miracle he survived. With physiotherapy, he will recover well. It’s a gruelling journey. If you have never been through this, you must thank God."

NovBaby13 added:

"Da Les is progressing well in his healing bakithi."

Da L.E.S attempts TikTok challenge

In more Da L.E.S updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper attempting to do a TikTok challenge.

South African social media users sang his praises and congratulated him on his incredible progress to recovery.

