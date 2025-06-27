Da L.E.S has personally spoken for the first time after suffering a stroke in July 2024 on his 39th birthday

In a video shared on his official Facebook account on Thursday 26 June 2025, Da L.E.S shared never before seen footage of himself in hospital

The rapper also expressed gratitude and shared why he was sharing his experience with the world

Da L.E.S shared his experience of surviving a stroke. Image: 2freshles

Veteran South African rapper, Da L.E.S has broken his silence over his near-death experience that changed his life and shook the entertainment industry. While, Da L.E.S had previously broke his silence in a statement released by his family and management, the award-winning rapper personally opened up about the whole ordeal in a video shared on his social media accounts.

The video shared on Facebook on Thursday 26 June 2025, had a simple caption that celebrated his triumph over death. The video was captioned:

“I made it through a STROKE!”

Da L.E.S shares recovery journey in emotional video

In the video, the Heaven hitmaker, who reportedly relocated with his mother to the United States to recuperate, recounted how the situation was so dire that people thought he wouldn’t pull through. Sitting in his studio, Da L.E.S disclosed that he made the video not to show off but to motivate and to raise awareness.

“I’m so happy that I’m still here. The whole purpose of me filming is to let ya’ll into my life the real way I think and also just to inspire, you know. One of your kids, you’re going to get help through this,” Da L.E.S said.

The former Jozi group member emphasised that he is lucky to be alive after suffering a stroke. He also expressed gratitude to everyone who came through and supported him during the difficult period. He suggested that while he’s lifting the veil on his life, he is still recovering.

“When something like this happens it’s not something you can control. I am just lucky to be alive. Real talk. Shout out to all the people that came out but now I need to get fixed," the rapper added.

Da L.E.S discussed his experience after surviving a stroke. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

In the video, Da L.E.S also shared never before seen footage of him in an ambulance being transported to a hospital after suffering a stroke. He also shared footage of him undergoing physiotherapy sessions in the hospital, as well as other footage of his life after he was discharged from hospital.

Watch the video below:

In the comments, social media users showed love to Da L.E.S and filled the comments with well-wishes as the rapper continues with his recovery journey.

Here are some of the comments:

Charlene Negus said:

"All the very best! Enjoy the recovery process and quality time with family and friends."

Cherebn Cherebn Cherebn gushed:

"LES, I'm so proud of you, bro. Keep pushing my brother all will be well. God speedy recovery Big G."

Lazarus Angel Monyeki replied:

"Yoh 🥹 God is good man . Thank Him for your life. North God lives on 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

Da L.E.S shares love from Houston

This isn't the first video that Da L.E.S has shared with his fans ever since suffering a stroke.

In a report from April 2025, Briefly News shared that Da L.E.S showed his fans some love in a TikTok video.

In a heartwarming video recorded during his time in Houston, USA, Da L.E.S told his fans that he loved them.

During his recovery in Houston, Da LES sent regular updates to his fans via social media and even impressed them by taking part in a TikTok dance challenge.

