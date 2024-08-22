South African rap group, Jozi, was reportedly planning a reunion after a decade-long feud

Sadly, one of their members, Da L.E.S' unfortunate stroke could possibly change their plans

L.E.S is said to be in critical condition as his family asks for prayers for his recovery

Jozi had reportedly planned a reunion before Da L.E.S suffered a stroke. Image: Jozi

Da L.E.S' health and recent stroke scare have reportedly stalled the reunion between himself and his Jozi bandmates.

Da L.E.S reportedly stalls Jozi reunion

South African hip hop group, Jozi, is said to have been in talks to reunite.

The group, which consisted of Da L.E.S, Bongani Fassie, Ishmael, and Crazy Lu, broke out in the mid-2000s and pioneered the local rap scene before their unexpected split and rumoured beef that apparently stretched over a decade.

According to ZiMoja, the What's With Da Attitude hitmakers had a dispute over money, leading to their disbandment. This was later followed by Crazy Lu's untimely passing in 2019.

The publication reports that the remaining bandmates planned a reunion performance at the Made in Mzansi Festival in September 2024. Sadly, that may not happen after Da L.E.S suffered a stroke and remains in critical condition.

Moreover, Ishmael is apparently still keen to perform at the festival regardless of the circumstances, while Bongz, who many hope would one day make his comeback, told Briefly News that he is still active:

"I've never left music; I can't say that I intend to return when I never left. I'm active behind the scenes."

Da L.E.S' family denies donation rumours

As he remains in hospital, Da L.E.S' family reportedly addressed the backlash following their apparent plea for donations.

Briefly News reported that the Mampe family denied ever asking for financial assistance, further stating that it was the rapper's friends and business partners' idea to help the family with medical costs.

However, many netizens weren't buying the explanation, saying the family only backtracked after the North God faced backlash over the donation request.

