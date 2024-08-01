South African rapper Da L.E.S was reportedly moved from a private hospital to a public hospital

This was after the 39-year-old star suffered a stroke on his birthday, which led him to miss his celebration

A source close to the rapper shared that half of Da L.E.S's face was affected and that he couldn't move or speak

South African rapper Leslie Mampe, popularly known as Da L.E.S, has made headlines once again regarding his health.

Da L.E.S was reportedly moved from a private hospital

Gotta Keep It Going rapper Da L.E.S' family was devastated after the star suffered a stroke on his 39th birthday, and recently, more news was shared with the public regarding his stay at the current hospital he is in.

According to TshisaLIVE, the All Eyes On Me star was reportedly moved from a private hospital to a public one. This was after the rapper's friends came together to raise funds to assist his mother, Priscilla Mampe and the family with his medical bills.

A source close to the Mampe family shared the star's condition and said he was currently being moved to a government hospital.

The source said:

"Half his face is affected. He can't talk, he's just lying there, it's bad. They were taking him out of a private hospital and to a public hospital. I've been there and there's nothing wrong with that hospital. The machines are working and the nurses are amazing. It's going to be a while before he recovers. I think it's like Lira's situation."

Lizwi Wokuqala's family requests donations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lizwi Wokuqala's loved ones pleading for financial assistance to bury the singer.

This after he tragically lost his life in a horrific car crash alongside Malome Vector and Musa Damos Nkodo.

