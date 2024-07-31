Lizwi Wokuqala's family is reportedly asking for financial assistance after battling to raise funds to bury the late singer

Lizwi tragically died in a horrific car crash alongside Malome Vector on their way to an event

Mzansi is stunned by the family's plea, with many accusing local artists of squandering their money without a plan for the future

Lizwi Wokuqala's family is reportedly seeking financial assistance from the public and the government to bury their son.

Lizwi Wokuqala's loved ones plead for help

In the days following the tragic Free State car accident that claimed the lives of Malome Vector and fellow artists Lizwi Wokuqala and Musa Damos Nkodo, it's said that Lizwi's loved ones have fallen on hard times.

According to ZiMoja, the singer's family has no financial means to bury Lizwi and is pleading with the public for assistance in giving him a dignified funeral.

Moreover, the family reveals that though he was starting in the industry, Lizwi was the breadwinner and supported his unemployed mother.

The cost of the funeral, including a coffin and sound system, will allegedly be around R100 K, and the family has also sought assistance from the KwaZulu-Natal government.

Mzansi weighs in on Lizwi's family's predicament

Netizens are stunned to learn about Lizwi's family's situation, with many bashing local artists for apparently not using their money wisely:

Tsitsa_Lenyora said:

"According to them, what does a dignified funeral look like? Buy a sheep and chicken and move on. Wanting to have a fancy funeral with people's money is insane."

Miz_Ruraltarain referenced Da L.E.S' predicament:

"Iyoooh, yesterday was Da LES's family, now another celebrity family."

CalliePhakathi asked:

"Bathong, kanti these celebrities don't have savings, funeral policies, anything?"

M_o_n_d_z posted:

"This is ridiculous. Kanti, what do artists do with their money? No Funeral plan nyana?"

Blaq_Mannequin was shocked:

"Haibo! Kanti, are all these gigs for free?"

Mzansi uncovers footage from Malome Vector car crash

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video taken of the wreckage from Malome Vector's fatal car crash.

Netizens are convinced that the driver must have been speeding, considering the damage to the car.

