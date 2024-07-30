A content creator stopped a man in KwaZulu-Natal driving a Mustang that cost almost R1 million

The driver shared that he had an app called Learners Online that helps schoolchildren from Grade R to Grade 12

Social media users applauded the man, while others shared their wishes to monetise their apps

An app creator stunned Mzansi with his impressive vehicle. Images: @lwandizuma / TikTok, Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Images

A man driving an expensive car in the streets of a KwaZulu-Natal resort town, Umhlanga, received praise from many people online.

A content creator named Lwandi Zuma, who uses the handle @lwandizuma on TikTok and often interviews people driving luxury cars, shared a clip of himself walking up to the unnamed man sitting in his Mustang 5.0 GT Fastback. The sports car retails for roughly R990 000.

After complimenting the entrepreneur's posh vehicle, Lwandi asks the man what he does for a living. The gentleman shared that he has an app called Learners Online and briefly explained:

"It helps kids from Grad R to Grade 12 study better from home. They have access to a teacher anytime of the day."

The content creator also asked what advice he had for people who wanted to drive a similar car in the future. The businessman commented:

"Never stop believing."

Watch the video below:

Local online users react to app creator's success

Lwandi's viral video received tens of thousands of views from social media users, who also took to the comment section to talk about the luxurious car.

@boxer_the_gamer applauded the app creator's success and wrote:

"Black excellence right here."

@iviwex_08 jokingly commented on a successful existing online game, saying:

"Let me create Candy Crush."

@therealsiza advised Lwandi:

"Next time, go to the driver's side. Can't hear sh*t."

@sbonelongqondo told the public:

"I create apps. I don’t know how to monetise it."

Lwandi provided the TikTokker with encouraging words, similar to the advice the Mustang driver gave him:

"Take your time and invest in learning how to do that. Trust me, you’ll make it."

