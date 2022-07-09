A video of a young woman named Kat restoring a classic Ford Mustang has gone viral as she shows off her skills

The 1967 muscle car was in a state of disrepair with lots of rust and but it wasn't a challenge Kat couldn't handle and she got to work to repair ir

The young woman is studying aerospace engineering and has skills when it comes to cars and restorations, she filmed the entire process and has close to two million views

A young woman filmed herself restoring an old beat-down 1967 Ford Mustang to former glory and the video has gone viral.

An aerospace engineering student restoring a classic 1967 Ford Mustang is being praised by many who watched the viral video. Image: Facebook

The classic American muscle car was in bad shape before Kat whipped out her tools and set to work by first removing the loose rust and then cleaning the car's bodywork, reports VT.

She then applies a special primer that prevents rust and then moves on to making sure the body parts of secure before the respraying begins to a gleaming blue colour.

The 1960s Mustangs were powered by either inline six-cylinder or V8 engines and were sought after by many Americans for their striking looks and solid performance, according to Ford US.

Kat also fixed the power steering and water pump and smoothed over all the dents that were on the car when she bought it.

Watch the clip below uploaded onto VT's Facebook page:

Social media users reacted with pride to Kat's exceptional skills:

Denise Day says:

"You can tell she doing the work she amazing girls can do anything men can and she proved it you go girl and ignore the haters. I hope you get into this kind of work and show men girls are just as good as them you only have to believe in yourself good luck in the future that car is stunning."

Darren Ludolph says:

"Been in the trade for 33 years and I know people in the trade that wouldn't take on some of these because " Oh it's too much work " or " It's fine the way it is ". 10 bucks say's that this won't be her last project."

