An old man was surprised with an awesome retirement gift by his three adult children who filmed the heartwarming moment

The viral video shows one of the man's sons checking out the Pontiac Sprint 6 convertible model that his father owned as a young man

The siblings bought the last model available in the United States and wrote a beautiful letter to their dad thanking him for providing them with an amazing life

An old man was surprised with an amazing retirement gift from his children. They bought the same Pontiac convertible muscle car model he owned as a young man.

Siblings surprised their father with a classic Pontiac muscle car that he owned as a young man. Image: Facebook

The clip was posted on VT's Facebook page and has over 240 000 views. The old man used to talk about a classic Pontiac Sprint 6 convertible he owned when he was younger. He had to sell the car as his family grew.

In a sweet moment that was filmed by his family, the siblings came across the same model on sale and purchased the last remaining example of its kind in the United States, according to VT.

The old man thought his retirement gift was a framed photograph of the car, and his reaction to realising his children bought the last Pontiac in the country is incredible.

Watch the video below:

Video of family surprising grandfather with first car he owned at 16, internet loves the special moment

A wife gave her late husband a beautiful surprise when she asked the car restoration company Fat Fender Garage to get his first car from 1926 in running order.

Rick's car, a Dodge Brothers Touring, is powered by a 212 engine and produces just 26kW. It's valued at around $22 500 or R370 000 and it's safe to say Rick's family will hold onto the car after he passed away in April 2022.

The car hasn't been in driving condition for 62 years and the job was a lot harder than the company expected, according to Fat Fender Garage.

