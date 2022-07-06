The colour is called Musou Black and it was painted onto a Porsche 911 recently to create the world's blackest car

The paint was created by the optical equipment industry company Koyo Orient Japan and absorbs 99.4% of the visible light which gives it the ultra-black look

The video has gone viral and shows the entire process done at car modifying company shop Pit One Customs and even a couple of shots of it on the road

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

If you're trying to stay incognito at night, then painting a Porsche 911 in the world's blackest water-based acrylic paint is the way to go.

Pit One Customs created the world's blackest by painting a Porsche 911 in Musou Black. Image: Youtube

Source: UGC

That's exactly what Pit One Customs did by using Musou Black paint to create something that looks more like a computer-generated image, HypeBeast reports.

The hue eliminates any lines on the car and transforms it into a two-dimensional shape which is very strange to look at in the video but must be even more so when seen in person. The paint was created by optical equipment industry company Koyo Orient Japan and has been on the market for two years, Motor1.com reports.

The 12-minute video shows the entire painting process as well as the Porsche taking to the streets. The texture is likened to a powdery substance and therefore it's unlikely the car will be able to brave the elements like rain, reports SoraNews24.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the clip from Pit One Customs Youtube channel below:

Brilliant Lebanese man transforms petrol-powered car into electric vehicle powered by the sun

A car that looks cool and needs to be out in the sun is Ahmad al-Safadi's hatchback which is fitted with a solar panel, Briefly News reports.

The 31-year-old Lebanese fitted motorcycle batteries to the car as well as a solar panel to supplement power when the batteries run low on charge. It means Al-Safadi is able to charge the car while he drivers.

He made the decision to ditch paying for petrol when the Lebanese government began phasing out state fuel subsidies in September 2021.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News