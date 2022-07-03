The limited-edition M4 CSL made its debut as part of BMW M's 50th-anniversary celebration at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The iconic motoring event is held at Lord March's Goodwood estate and many fans saw several special BMW M models

The M4 CSL is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine with 405kW and 650N.m, and weighs 1 625kg thanks to the use of carbon fibre

The celebration of 50 years of BMW M and the debut of the M4 CSL was the main attraction at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed in England.

The M4 CSL is powered by BMW's 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine and produces 405kW and 650N.m. Image: BMW Pressclub

The Goodwood Festival of Speed offered the first time BMW fans could see the new M4 CSL in the flesh and head up the famous hill climb, BMW reports.

A video of the run shows the limited-edition lightweight sports car power up the hill. It has a modified version of the familiar 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine with 405kW and 650N.m and zoots to 100km/h in a claimed 3.7 seconds, according to BMW Blog.

South Africa will receive a limited number of models in 2023 and pricing will be announced closer to its launch.

Watch a video of the BMW M4 CSL in action below:

Social media reacts as BMW throws shade at its drivers for not using indicators as internet feels ‘touched’

Briefly News reports that social media users offered sarcastic responses to BMW USA's tweet calling out their drivers for not using their indicators.

Blinkers are what North Americans refer to indicators as and BMW drivers have somewhat unfairly been labelled with the stereotype of not always using their indicators.

One user @thebluEvolution, who is a BMW technician, responded with a video of a broken indicator stalk and admitted that it was not from his car but rather one he was working on.

Ultimately it was about promoting the German carmaker's driver and safety features such as Lane Departure Warning, Fatigue Alert and City Collision Mitigation. Still, it doesn't mean BMW drivers shouldn't use their indicators.

