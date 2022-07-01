BMW USA's Twitter account caught their 654 000 followers off guard when it tweeted "use your blinkers"

The German carmaker's drivers have perhaps wrongly been branded with the stereotype of not using their indicators or turn signals

Finally the carmaker has officially addressed the 'elephant in the room' albeit in a tongue-in-cheek way

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Social media users offered sarcastic responses to BMW USA's tweet calling out their drivers for not using their indicators.

BMW USA didn't hold back by calling out their drivers on social media to use their indicators. Image: BMW Pressclub / Twitter

Source: UGC

BMW USA posted a tweet that stirred up controversy on the social media platform, it read:

"Use your blinkers."

Blinkers are what North Americans refer to indicators as and BMW drivers have somewhat unfairly been labelled by the stereotype of not always using their indicators, CarThrottle reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

One user @thebluEvolution, who is a BMW technician, responded with a video of broken indicator stalk and admitted that it was not from his car but rather one he was working on.

BMW USA followed up the tweet a day later by rubbing their drivers' egos, saying:

"We know BMW drivers are the best on the road, but the road can be an unpredictable place."

Ultimately it was about promoting the German carmaker's driver and safety features such as Lane Departure Warning, Fatigue Alert and City Collision Mitigation. Still it doesn't mean BMW drivers shouldn't use their indicators.

Check out some funny responses:

50 years of BMW M: South Africans share their favourite M cars and show how big the brand is in Mzansi

Briefly News recently reported that BMW is a popular brand in South Africa and as part of its M performance brand's 50th anniversary South African car lovers shared their favourite M cars on social media.

BMW is has a large following in Mzansi with the first car imported in 1952 and in 1968 the German carmaker began producing vehicles at Plant Rosslyn.

South Africa has been blessed with special versions of performance BMW cars including the 325iS and unique 333i. Many fans of the brand took to social media and one of them is Sibonelo Zulu who started the trend by posting his favourite four M cars.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News