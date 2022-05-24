BMW M GmbH is celebrating the first five decades of its existence during these weeks and months

On 24 May 1972, the partnership agreement for BMW Motorsport GmbH was signed and now 50 years later the company has shown off a brand new M4 CSL and an M 50 Jahre edition of the M4 Competition Coupe

South African BMW M fans shared their four favourite performance cars of the brand on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African car lovers, and particularly those with an affinity for BMW, shared their favourite M cars on social media in celebration of the performance arm's 50th anniversary.

BMW is one of the most popular brands in South Africa with the first car imported in 1952 and in 1968 the German carmaker began producing vehicles at Plant Rosslyn.

The BMW M4 CSL and M3 CSL are lightweight versions of their famous nameplates. Image: BMW PressClub

Source: UGC

On 24 May 1972, the partnership agreement for BMW Motorsport GmbH was signed and now 50 years later the company is celebrating by showing off a new M4 CSL and an M 50 Jahre edition of the M4 Competition Coupe, BMW Pressclub reports.

Earlier this year BMW produced its most powerful car yet, the M5 CS that's powered by the S63 M TwinPower twin-turbo 4,4-litre V8 engine that produces 468kW and 750N.m, MotorTrend reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africa has been blessed with special versions of performance BMW cars including the 325iS and unique 333i. Many fans of the brand took to social media and one of them is Sibonelo Zulu who started the trend by posting his favourite four M cars.

Take a look below:

BMW confirms its lighter, more powerful M4 CSL will head to South Africa

The official world premiere of the M4 CSL took place at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este (20 – 22 May 2022) and will be one of the highlights of its 50th anniversary year, Briefly News reports.

The ultimate M4 has finally been revealed to the world, the CSL. In terms of numbers, it can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in 3,7 seconds and 10.7 seconds for the sprint from 0 to 200 km/h is similarly impressive.

Production of the special-edition model will begin – in a limited run of exactly 1,000 examples – at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing in July 2022. Only 15 units are earmarked for South African fans. The CSL’s engine develops a peak torque of 650Nm between 2,750 and 5 950 rpm. Its maximum output of 405kW is produced at 6 250 rpm.

Source: Briefly News