BMW will show off its new M4 CSL at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy from 20 – 22 May 2022

CSL stands for “Competition, Sport, Lightweight”, and the M4 CSL boasts a power hike of 30kW over the M4 Competition Coupé to 405kW and a 100-kg reduction in weight

The special edition model has received a limited run of exactly 1 000 examples – at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing in July 2022 and only 15 units are earmarked for South African fans

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The official world premiere of the M4 CSL will take place at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este (20 – 22 May 2022) and will be one of the highlights of its 50th anniversary year.

The ultimate M4 has finally been revealed to the world, the CSL. In terms of numbers it can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in 3,7 seconds and 10.7 seconds for the sprint from 0 to 200 km/h are similarly impressive.

Standard equipment also features the M Drive Professional system including M Drift Analyser and M Laptimer. Image: BMW Press

Source: UGC

Production of the special-edition model will begin – in a limited run of exactly 1,000 examples – at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing in July 2022. Only 15 units are earmarked for South African fans, according to BMW.

The CSL’s engine develops peak torque of 650Nm between 2,750 and 5,950 rpm. Its maximum output of 405kW is produced at 6,250 rpm, Top Gear reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Through weight-saving techniques, including carbon full bucket seats, carbon ceramic brakes and special light-alloy wheels, springs and struts, BMW M has managed to restrict the special edition’s DIN kerb weight to 1 625 kilograms.

The BMW M4 CSL has carbon bucket seats that save weight. Image: BMW Press

Source: UGC

Standard equipment also features the M Drive Professional system including M Drift Analyser and M Laptimer, plus the M Mode button for activating the ROAD, SPORT and TRACK settings.

The standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional comprises a fully digital screen grouping made up of an instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch screen diagonal behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch control display.

Viral video shows talented 12 year old boy spinner drifting a BMW E3O, Mzansi says he has skills

12-year-old Shane Green Junior is setting the spinning scene on fire with incredible performances showing off his car control. He is the son of well-known drifter Shane Green, a man widely known in Mzansi's drifting circles, Briefly News reports.

A video of the Cape Town youngster spinning a BMW E30 in Kuruman, Northern Cape has been watched over 1,4 million times on YouTube and many viewers commented on the boy's talent.

The video in question took place at the Spring Spin Bash in Kuruman that was hosted by Team Saluki on Saturday 31 October 2020. The crew showcases the youngster's talent and, according to the Junior's Facebook page, Shane Green Junior- The Spinner, he has been spinning since nine years old. His passion is driving, however, his mother states that education comes first.

Source: Briefly News