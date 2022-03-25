Shane Green Jr, a young spinner from Cape Town, shows his excellent car control in this video that has reached over 1,4 million views of the boy spinning an old BMW E30 in Kuruman, Northern Cape

Green Junior is the son of one of South Africa's best drifters, Shane Green, who comes from Atlantis in the Western Cape and has been part of the drifting scene for years

Shane began spinning at the age of nine and has close to 10 000 followers on Facebook, he loves driving but his mother says education comes first

12-year-old Shane Green Junior is setting the spinning scene on fire with incredible performances showing off his car control. He is the son of well-known drifter Shane Green, a man widely known in Mzansi's drifting circles.

A video of the Cape Town youngster spinning a BMW E30 in Kuruman, Northern Cape has been watched over 1,4 million times on YouTube and many viewers commented on the boy's talent.

Viral video of talented 12-year-old boy spinner drifting a BMW E3O, Mzansi says he has skills. Image: YouTube

The video in question took place at the Spring Spin Bash in Kuruman that was hosted by Team Saluki on Saturday 31 October 2020.

The crew showcases the youngster's talent and, according to the Junior's Facebook page, Shane Green Junior- The Spinner, he has been spinning since nine years old. His passion is driving, however, his mother states that education comes first.

Spinning and drifting site Skidmarks reports Junior's spinning skills are better than many adults. Have a look at the clip below:

Many people who viewed the video sent positive messages to the youngster and said he would become a very good spinner when he's older.

Archangel_69 says:

"Drifting at that age Wow, that's awesome. I think this guy will be one helluva drifter when he is older."

Thulani Dlamini kaVilakazi says:

"Education is the key to success means being educated on your passion... Great to see such excellence."

Beulah Matthyse says:

"Really wanna say this kid got talent. Thx for showing the whole SA what CPT laaties can do."

Kyle Visagie says:

"Naturally skilled spinner - big ups to this kid, bright future!"

Josh Maitie says:

"This the type of kid to drop his parents off at work."

Senor Mystery says:

"He can go off and become a professional drifter in a few years."

