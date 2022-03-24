Mercedes-AMG revealed a track-only model called, GT Track Series, which is limited to 55 units and is a more extreme version of its GT Black Series

The German carmaker called the GT Track Series its most powerful customer sports car ever to be developed by Mercedes‑AMG

The GT Extension of der AMG portfolio by an exclusive member for track days and club sports events where Mercedes-AMG feel the car's 540kW and 850N.m is more usable

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It is the most powerful customer sports car ever to have been developed by Mercedes‑AMG: the Mercedes‑AMG GT Track Series, conceptualised for use during track days and club sport events.

With the exclusive limited edition, the Mercedes‑AMG motorsport department is celebrating the 55th anniversary of the Affalterbach-based company in a very special way. Limited to 55 units, the Mercedes AMG GT Track Series is the spiritual bridge to AMG founders Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher and their philosophy: making the best even better yet.

Mercedes AMG reveals ultra exclusive GT Track Series, only 55 in the world. Image: Mercedes Media

Source: UGC

The heart of the Mercedes‑AMG GT Track Series is the 4,0-litre V8 biturbo engine from the Mercedes‑AMG GT Black Series, reports RoadandTrack. For instance, thanks to custom motorsport injectors and a specific engine application, the power unit equipped with a flat crankshaft now delivers 540kW and a maximum torque of 850 Nm.

The sequential Hewland HLS 6-speed racing gearbox with adjustable differential transfers the power to the rear axle, iol reports. Like in all the models from the GT family, it has been installed on the rear axle in a transaxle configuration and has a torsion and torque resistant connection to the engine by means of a carbon fibre torque tube.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The suspension of the GT Track Series features comprehensively adjustable four-way Bilstein dampers. As is common in motorsport, they each have a high-speed and low-speed setting in the rebound and compression levels and additionally allow for adjustments of the ride height. In addition, the anti-roll bars are individually adjustable to ensure an individual setup.

Mercedes AMG reveals ultra exclusive GT Track Series, only 55 in the world. Image: Mercedes Media

Source: UGC

The design and the aerodynamics of the GT Track Series strictly follow the performance philosophy as well. The bonnet, wings, sills, back door and the rear apron are made of carbon fibre and largely contribute to the high driving dynamics. Another important effect of the material mix is the reduction of the kerb weight of the vehicle to 1400kg.

Another special development for the GT Track Series are the exclusive high-sheen milled and forged 18-inch wheels, the usual wheel rim size for GT race cars. All the usual competition tyre types can be used.

Mercedes AMG reveals ultra exclusive GT Track Series, only 55 in the world. Image: Mercedes Media

Source: UGC

The traction control system includes a racing specific sys and a motorsport ABS, each adjustable across 12 levels (level 1: maximum TC/ABS activity, level 11: minimum TC/ABS activity, level 12: off-mode).

The brake components are motorsport-proven as well. The GT Track Series comes with steel brakes (front axle: 390 mm/rear axle 355 mm).

To achieve the 1400kg kerb weight, the search for any components like padding materials, interior fairing or electric windows is in vain. The steering wheel, exclusively developed for the GT Track Series in cooperation with the sim racing experts at Cube Controls, has a wide adjustment range and numerous control opportunities.

Mercedes AMG reveals exclusive R5,9 million GT Track Series model, only 55 in the world for customer racers. Image: Mercedes Media

Source: UGC

Cool whips: SA celebs show off their rides and it's hard to not be jealous

Briefly News collated South Africa's favourite celebrities and their rides. From Prince Kaybee's Mercedes-AMG GT to Cassper Nyovest's McLaren GT, we took a look at the sweetest celeb whips in SA. South African celebrities love their cars and recently at the Kyalami 9 Hour race in Johannesburg, we saw how much.

Prince Kaybee showed off his sim racing skills by competing in the virtual Kyalami 9 Hour endurance race and also attended the event.

The 32-year-old singer is known for his love of Mercedes-Benz cars and has several in his collection, including an AMG GT. Another lover of German cars is NaakMusiq. The popular actor and musician has a couple of BMWs, including an M5 and M6. He also showed off a G20 3 Series on his Instagram page.

Source: Briefly News