From the McLaren GT to a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, South African celebrities love their rides and showing them off on social media

Cassper Nyovest's fleet of incredible toys includes a Ferrari 458, McLaren GT, Bentley Continental GT, and a Mansory Rolls-Royce

South African celebrities seem to have a love for German carmaker Mercedes-Benz with Prince Kaybee, Bonang Matheba and Somizi opting for the three-pointed star badged cars

South African celebrities love their cars and recently at the Kyalami 9 Hour race in Johannesburg we saw how much one of them loves motorsport. Prince Kaybee showed off his sim racing skills by competing in the virtual Kyalami 9 Hour endurance race and also attended the event. The 32-year-old singer is known for his love for Mercedes-Benz cars and has several in his collection, including an AMG GT.

Another lover of German cars is NaakMusiq, the popular actor and musician has a couple of BMWs including an M5 and M6. He also showed off a G20 3 Series on his Instagram page.

NaakMusiq and Cassper Nyovest love showing off their passion for cars.

We've made a list of celebrities who love their cars and don't mind flashing them on social media. It's not a secret Cassper Nyovest loves dropping money on some serious metal. The rapper has a fleet of cars most people would be jealous of and includes a Ferrari 458, McLaren GT, Mercedes-Benz GLE and a Mansory Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Prince Kaybee - Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

Bonang Matheba - Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Cassper Nyovest - McLaren GT

Somizi - Mercedes-Benz G-Class

NaakMusiq - BMW M5, M6 and 3-Series

