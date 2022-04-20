Opel's new Mokka is in South Africa and the boldly styled compact SUV has made a splash with its sharp lines

The Mokka's power comes from a 1,2-litre turbocharged engine producing 92kW and a healthy 230N.m

It is available in two trim levels: Elegance and the GS Line and is well specced with a starting price of R460 900

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The new Opel Mokka is anything but normal. The striking new car boasts an emotional design, signalling the new design direction of the brand. And it’s an exciting one.

The new Opel Mokka boasts the iconic design inspired by the GTX Xperimental Concept Car and is one of the first Opel models to feature the new Vizor design. The Mokka offers drivers and passengers alike a unique experience, providing loads of driver technological innovation.

The new Opel Mokka is likely to give the brand a much-needed dose of pizzazz to its local line-up. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Two models of the Mokka are destined for South African customers: the Mokka Elegance and Mokka GS Line, both powered by the same turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission, IOL reports.

The compact SUV measures 4,15 meters in length and has short overhangs and a wide footprint. As on a full-face helmet, a protective visor covers the new front face of the Opel, combining in a single element the grille, the LED headlights and the new logo with the lightning bolt.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The new Opel Pure Panel incorporates two large screens to leave room only for the essentials. Unlike dashboards overloaded with information and controls, the Pure Panel displays an original and refined line. The structure is clear and understandable at a glance. The buttons still control the most important functions without having to navigate through menus.

The Opel Mokka Elegance model includes a 7-inch infotainment system. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Eco LED are headlamps standard on the Elegance model, while the GS Line offers the Full-LED Matrix headlamps, CarMag reports. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 96kW at 5,500 r/min mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Claimed fuel consumption is 5,3- and 6,1-litre per 100km on the extra-urban and combined cycle respectively with 139g/km of CO2.

Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Detection on GS Line models work at speeds above five km/h. When the Mokka approaches a vehicle or pedestrian too quickly, the system emits a warning signal and displays a message in the driver information centre.

Below 30km/h, the system can bring the vehicle to a complete stop. If the speed exceeds 30 km/h, the speed is reduced and the driver must brake hard.

Adaptive cruise control (also on GS Line models) maintains a set safe distance between the new Mokka and the vehicle in front, using radar sensors and cameras. It works between 30km/h and 180km/h.

The new range of infotainment systems ensures perfect connectivity to inform or entertain the driver and passengers of the Mokka. Monitors are an integral part of Opel's new Pure Panel and are ideally positioned in relation to the driver. The Elegance model is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen IntelliLink infotainment system, the multimedia radio combining modern connectivity that allows music playback via USB, Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The steering wheel controls also allow the driver to access the multimedia system.

The GS Line offers a bigger 10-inch high-definition IntelliLink colour touchscreen with the addition of built-in navigation. The navigation system provides the driver with information on various destinations, traffic alerts, local weather, and embedded voice control.

A standard three year or 120 000km warranty and Roadside Assistance are standard, with service intervals are every 12 months or 15 000km but covered by Mokka’s four years or 60 000km service plans.

Pricing

1.2T Elegance R 469 900

1.2T GS Line R 519 900

Opel Zafira is back in Mzansi, featuring sliding doors, removable seats and a panoramic roof

German carmaker Opel has redesigned a popular nameplate and hopes to gain some market with its new Zafira Life MPV. In South Africa, their lineup mainly consists of hatchbacks and crossovers, therefore the Zafira is a welcome addition to its range, Briefly News reports.

Both Opel Zafira Life Edition and Elegance models come with a refined and powerful 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine with stop/start technology. Developing 110kW at 4 000 r/min, the Opel Zafira Life has plenty of performance, whether around town or on the open road.

Opel will offer two models to the South African market with seven- or eight-seat configurations The model designations are Edition and Elegance, and the former is targeted at families, empty nesters, outdoor adventurers and more, offering eight seats and the versatility of comfortable cloth interiors. The second and third seating rows each contain three full-size seats on rails with individual seat belts.

Source: Briefly News