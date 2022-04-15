A 13-model Range Rover Velar line-up for South Africa, including the reintroduction of the popular Velar Edition

Plug-In Hybrid Range Rover Velar ‘P400e’ offers customers an impressive all-electric range of up to 53km and CO2 emissions from 49g/k for more efficient journeys, with 48-volt mild hybrids also available

The Range Rover Velar features pioneering technology and hybrid electrification, continuing Range Rover’s 52-year history of innovation

Modern and sophisticated design, with a comprehensive selection of exterior colour options and interior design configurations

Interior is a calm sanctuary, with Pivi infotainment, Active Road Noise Cancellation for quieter journeys and Cabin Air Purification for healthier, cleaner air inside

Land Rover has revised the Range Rover Velar line-up in South Africa to include 13 models including plug-in and mild hybrids, and the reintroduction of the popular Velar Edition was first seen in 2020.

Based on the R-Dynamic SE, the special edition is again available and now includes the full Velar paint palette with a black contrast roof complemented by Black Pack exterior detailing and 20-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels.

The updated Range Rover Velar range will include some 'greener' models. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder P400e plug-in hybrid offers a smooth and refined drive, producing a combined 297kW and 640Nm of torque from its 221kW petrol engine and 105kW electric motor, and accelerates from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds, TimesLive reports.

A 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery, located under the boot floor, can be charged to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes using a DC Rapid charge point, or 1 hour 40 minutes using a standard 7kW home wall box.

The Velar is also available with 48-volt Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for reduced fuel consumption, BusinessLive reports. The 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine, badged as P340, features the latest technologies for efficient performance.

The MHEV system uses a Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) in the engine bay to harvest energy usually lost under deceleration, which is then stored in a 48-volt lithium-ion battery located beneath the rear loadspace.

The P340 generates 250kW and 480Nm to deliver an impressive 0-100km/h time of 6.3 seconds.

Additional engine options include a next-generation four-cylinder Ingenium D200 diesel with 147kW, a straight-six D300 diesel that delivers 221kW and a hefty 650Nm torque, and a 184kW petrol four-cylinder P250 with a 0-100km/h figure of 7.5 seconds.

The updated Range Rover Velar still has a sleek profile view. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

Velar features a reductive design emphasised with beautifully integrated digital screens that are fitted with Land Rover’s state-of-the-art infotainment system, Pivi and Pivi Pro. The intelligent and intuitive system, offered as Pivi Pro from an S-specification pack, transforms the digital experience inside Velar.

Pivi is designed around ease of use, with a simple interface reducing the number of interactions to enhance safety. Crisp graphics and super-fast responsiveness are enabled with an advanced electrical architecture under the surface, ensuring the screens and navigation system are ready to go in seconds, thanks also to a dedicated power source. Customers can access software updates ‘over-the-air’ reducing the need to visit a retailer.

The entire Range Rover Velar range has been enhanced to deliver the most rewarding and refined driving experience. Active Road Noise Cancellation** technology is accompanied by Cabin Air Purification Plus which optimises interior air quality, and the expanded Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) now include Rear Camera as standard and Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist.

The experience inside the Range Rover Velar is an even calmer sanctuary enhanced by Active Road Noise Cancellation. The intelligent technology works like a pair of high-end noise cancellation headphones, constantly monitoring vibrations from the road surface and calculating the opposite phase sound wave needed to remove the noise heard by the occupants. The effect is subtle, but the minimum reduction of four decibels ensures an even more refined and calming interior space.

Cabin Air Purification Plus for Land Rover offers improved air quality for all occupants. Building on the existing Cabin Air Ionisation with PM2.5 filtration.

Another air quality feature is Purify, which allows users to schedule an air cleaning cycle inside the vehicle. This is achieved via the climate control system’s fans and recirculation function, which runs as part of climate pre-conditioning. Customers can monitor interior and exterior air quality on the central touchscreen, activating the Purify mode whenever required.

The Range Rover Velar is enhanced with an expanded range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Rear Camera as standard and Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist.

The South African Range Rover Velar model line-up from the second half of 2022 will comprise the following models:

D200 R-Dynamic SE

D200 R-Dynamic HSE

D200 Velar Edition

D300 R-Dynamic SE

D300 R-Dynamic HSE

D300 Velar Edition

P250 R-Dynamic SE

P250 R-Dynamic HSE

P250 Velar Edition

P340 R-Dynamic SE

P340 R-Dynamic HSE

P400e R-Dynamic SE

P400e R-Dynamic HSE

Pricing for the revised Velar range will be available in the second half of 2022.

