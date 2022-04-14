The new Mercedes-Benz GLB offers up to seven seats; despite being a compact SUV, maximum versatility is included by the third seat row on request with two additional individual seats

Initially, Mercedes-Benz will launch the GLB in two models: 220d and 250 to offer buyers a choice of either a diesel or petrol engine option, only the 220d is available with all-wheel-drive

The GLB comes with a Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system which offers connectivity and a degree of digitalisation with its class-leading infotainment

Mercedes-Benz SA confirmed the performance 35 4Matic version will arrive later this year sporting 225kW from a 2,0-litre turbo engine

Living large has never been this easy or this luxurious before… till the Mercedes-Benz GLB arrived. Fusing power with comfort, space coupled with versatility, luxury with practicality.

Life on the large side is just an SUV away in the Mercedes-Benz GLB. A versatile lifestyle SUV with bold proportions - sporting an off-road design that arouses the professional explorer hidden within.

The interior of the GLB features a widescreen cockpit, with control and display via MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), MotorPress reports. A new feature is the characteristic off-road tubular element in an aluminium look, which rounds off the lower section of the instrument panel and houses the three-round centre air vents.

The 4Matic all-wheel-drive configuration (on the 220d only) allows the driver to use the Dynamic Select switch to change the characteristics of the all-wheel-drive system.

An animation of the driving situation can be called up in the media display. The presentation of gradient, inclination angle and technical settings helps the driver to judge manoeuvres correctly.

The hill-start assistance system Downhill Speed Regulation (DSR) automatically adheres to a preselected, slow speed between approx. two and 18km/h. It can be read out in the instrument cluster and in the optional head-up display. With targeted brake applications, the assistant helps retain control during steep downhill driving.

Mercedes-Benz will launch two models in 220d and 250 forms. Buyers will have a choice of a diesel and petrol option. Image: MotorPress

The new GLB places its trust in the four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, which were completely updated to relaunch the compact model series. In comparison to the previous generation, they are characterised by significantly increased power, improved efficiency and emissions.

The GLB comes in a 250 and 220d 4MATIC model. The GLB 250 two-litre engine can run at a full speed of up to 100km / h in 7,1 seconds. With the GLB 220 d 4Matic, the two-litre diesel is also within this range, IOL reports.

For those looking for more performance, the 35 4Matic offers a turbocharged 2,0-litre four-cylinder engine with 225kW mated to an eight-speed transmission and variable AMG Performance all-wheel drive with a claimed time of 5,3 seconds to reach 100km/h from standstill.

Pricing for the GLB is R907 000 for the 250 4Matic and R918 000 for the 220d model.

The Mercedes-Benz GLB is the compact SUV option of the brand's B-Class model. Image: MotorPress

