A Facebook post sparks debate after a viewer backs a popular Netflix storyline

The series handles sensitive themes around health, denial, and responsibility

Online discussions split between concern over certain portrayals and praise for its wider educational message

SA woman gives her take on the HIV storyline in the polygamist. Image: @Busisiwe Titi/Facebook and @thepolygamistnetflix/Instagram

Source: UGC

A woman has defended the storyline of a popular Netflix series. Mzansi weighs in on the conversation.

In the Facebook post by @Busisiwe Titi, shared on 14 June 2026, Busi responds to a review around whether The Polygamist handled its HIV storyline responsibly or insensitively. Busisiwe gave her take of the HIV message in the story.

"I came across a review from someone who felt triggered by the way HIV was portrayed in The Polygamist. While I respect that perspective, I interpreted the message differently."

She added that the storyline highlighted an important reality about the virus and also noted the value of the discussion the show generated. She wrote:

“The series highlighted the dangers of misinformation and denial in the 21st century....To me, that reinforced an important message: HIV does not always ‘look’ like HIV...I appreciated that the show sparked these conversations.”

The Polygamist is a South African drama series. Image: @thepolygamistnetflix/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A supernovela driven by wealth, secrets and betrayal

Netflix’s 'The Polygamist' opts for a classic telenovela-style format with a 22-episode first season, leaning into long-form, drama-heavy storytelling instead of the shorter, prestige-driven structure common on streaming platforms. Based on Sue Nyathi’s bestselling novel, the series follows businessman Jonasi Gomora (Sdumo Mtshali), who appears to have an ideal life built on wealth, influence and a stable marriage to Joyce Gomora (Gugu Gumede), but is quietly surrounded by lies, affairs and mounting personal fallout.

As Jonasi’s carefully constructed world begins to collapse, the women connected to him become central to the unfolding chaos, exposing betrayal, jealousy and power struggles that ripple through his family and business empire. Set against the backdrop of South Africa’s wealthy elite, the series uses luxury lifestyles and high-stakes relationships to drive its drama, staying firmly rooted in familiar soap opera conventions rather than prestige experimentation.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi shared their thoughts

While some users said the content was triggering, others defended it as an important educational narrative about denial, treatment adherence and misinformation. This is what Mzansi had to say on Busi's Facebook page:

Phindile Rebecca Ncube argued

“The series highlighted the dangers of misinformation and denial in the 21st century. Jonas had access to treatment, yet he chose alternative remedies instead of taking his medication consistently and making the necessary lifestyle changes.”

Thembi Mashiya emphasised:

“Your analysis is 100% correct, most important goal for this series was education.”

Reyloh Catalina Waga Mogapi said:

“The series indeed sparked crucial conversations about HIV stigma, treatment adherence, and the importance of taking responsibility for one's health.”

Shazneem 'shazo' Hoosen reflected on the storyline choices and character decisions.

“If I remember correctly, Jonas said it's just a flu and it will pass by… his old school thinking about his health caught up.”

Gomo Segopa commented:

“We still have people that still believe traditional medicine can be a replacement for treatment and that will never be the case.”

Nicole Mugadi supported:

“They portrayed it very accurately nje.”

Nolufefe Nolu Msomi stressed:

“The aim is to spread awareness and educate about underlying risk."

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