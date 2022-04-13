The X7 has been given a new front end design, the latest-generation Drive, BMW Curved Display and BMW Operating System 8

Also on offer are more standard equipment, additional driver assistance systems and the latest 48V mild-hybrid technology for the two engine variants offered

BMW South Africa confirmed the updated X7 will be available in Mzansi from the final quarter of 2022

The new X7 will be produced at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg, the competence centre for BMW X models in the US state of South Carolina

BMW's flagship SUV, the X7 has received a bank of changes in line with its mid-life cycle that includes a new-look M Sport package, light-alloy wheels measuring up to 23 inches and the latest-generation iDrive control/operation system including BMW Curved Display and BMW Operating System 8.

The new model also comes with a further expanded range of standard equipment, additional driver assistance systems and the latest 48V mild-hybrid technology for the two engine variants offered.

The BMW X7's most noticeable styling changes include the new LED headlights. Image: BMW PressClub

Source: UGC

Production is retained at the brand's Group Plant Spartanburg, the competence centre for BMW's X models in the US state of South Carolina. The worldwide market launch for the new model will get underway in August 2022 and BMW SA confirmed the X7 will go on sale in Mzansi from the final quarter of 2022, BMW PressClub reports.

The newly structured front end picks up on signature design cues such as the twin headlights and kidney grille. Split headlight units are making their debut in the new X7. The new adaptive matrix LED headlights with non-dazzling high beam and adaptive light distribution now also provide the functionality of front fog lights with their automatic bad-weather light.

The “Iconic Glow” BMW kidney grille is a standard feature of the range-topping M60i xDrive model and will be offered as standard for the other model variant.

At the rear end, the progressive style of the extremely slim light units, which now have three-dimensional sculpting, is accentuated. The elegant chrome bar connecting the rear light units on the new X7 is enclosed within a glass cover.

The updated BMW X7 will reach South Africa in the final quarter of 2022. Image: BMW PressClub

Source: UGC

The further expanded range of standard equipment includes four-zone automatic climate control, panoramic glass sunroof and Harman Kardon sound, it now also includes the comfort seats for the driver and front passenger, a Sport leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles and a new tray for wirelessly charging compatible mobile phones.

The engine range is headed by a new 4,4-litre petrol V8 for the range-topping M60i xDrive, which is derived from the engines powering the high-performance cars coming out of BMW M GmbH. M TwinPower Turbo technology and a cross-bank exhaust manifold imbue the 390kW unit with a peak torque of 750 Nm.

Detailed upgrades to the six-cylinder in-line diesel engine in the new xDrive40d have also yielded improvements to its fuel economy and emissions, says BMW. The maximum output of its overall drive system is 259kW and 700Nm, which can be increased to as much as 720 Nm with the input of the mild hybrid system.

The most important shared feature of the two engines is the integration of new-generation 48V mild hybrid technology. In its latest incarnation, this form of electrification consists of a crankshaft-mounted starter generator integrated into the transmission and contributes an extra 9 kW of output and an extra 20 Nm of torque. All of the engines partner with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission including shift paddles on the steering wheel and a Sprint function. Engine power is channelled to the road – or unsurfaced terrain, if required – via the intelligent all-wheel-drive system xDrive.

The BMW X7 uses the Operating System 8 for the updated model. Image: BMW PressClub

Source: UGC

The standard BMW Live Cockpit Plus in the new X7 includes the latest edition of the BMW iDrive control/operation system. It is based on BMW Operating System 8 and comprises the BMW Curved Display, which is formed by a 12.3-inch information display and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches. With the new display grouping in place and the continually expanding skillset of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, the new BMW iDrive is geared squarely towards touch operation and gesture control as well as dialogue using natural language.

The cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps can be specified as an option with Augmented View on the control display. The optional BMW Digital Key Plus enables customers to lock and unlock their new BMW X7 with their Apple iPhone via security-enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology.

New design elements to the BMW X7 offer a fresher look for 2022. Image: BMW PressClub

Source: UGC

