BMW and Doja Cat have joined forces for the Coachella Music Festival set to take place on two weekends between 15 and 24 April 2022

The German carmaker will once again showcase its EV mobility by showing off its iX and i4 cars at arguably one of the world's top music festivals

The 2022 BMW Coachella campaign features original content with exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at Doja Cat's Road to Coachella and her rehearsals

After two pandemic-related breaks and for the fourth time in a row, the BMW Group is using the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival as a platform to showcase e-mobility and its all-electric BMW iX and i4 models.

More than ever, the festival stands for a unique blend of extravagance, pure joy and a strong awareness of the socio-ecological challenges of our time. Inspire and be inspired is the BMW motto for the two festival weekends between 15 and 24 April 2022.

As one of the most influential artists of our time, Grammy award-winning artist Doja Cat is the dazzling new addition to a remarkable roster of co-creators supporting BMW with fresh impulses - during the Coachella Festival and far beyond, BMW PressClub reports.

Since launching the #RoadtoCoachella campaign in 2017, the goal has been to find artists to partner and co-create with, engaging Coachella attendees in an authentic way while creating a natural relationship between the festival and the BMWi Series. After collaborating with Hans Zimmer, the alternative rock band Portugal, The Man and global superstar Khalid, BMW returns to the desert in 2022 with today's most influential artist, Doja Cat, US Magazine reports.

Doja Cat says:

“The show that I’m preparing for Coachella defines everything that I’ve done from day one. I never like to do the same thing over and over again, I want to embrace that instead of running from it, BMW is an iconic brand and I am honoured to be working with them. Be on the lookout at Coachella for some Doja inspired rides.”

Her success proves her right: Nominated for numerous music awards, she inspires more than 20 million Instagram followers with her expressive style and authentic personality. She convincingly embodies diversity, equality, creativity - and the BMW brand essence: Joy.

The 2022 BMW Coachella campaign features original content with exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at Doja Cat's Road to Coachella and her rehearsals. The custom BMW iX car wrap inspired by her Grammy-nominated album Planet Her is one of the highlights.

For this unique work of art, Doja Cat teamed up with one of the world's most renowned photographers, David LaChapelle, and creative director Brett Alan Nelson. Creative collaboration with other designers is also the approach of the twenty other BMW ambassadors, including 13-time X Games gold medalist and Olympic skateboarding star Nyjah Huston, the German actor, LGBTI activist and best-selling author Riccardo Simonetti and the respected US fashion designer Tremaine Emory.

