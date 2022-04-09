US Hip Hop artist Khalid is one of world's best singer songwriters, but one thing you might not know about him is his amazing car collection

The Grammy award-nominated artist list of cars includes a BMW M6 Gran Coupe, Lamborghini Urus, Ford Mustang, Porsche GT3 RS, Chevrolet G10 and a Ferrari F8 Tributo

The 24-year-old who was born in Georgia saw his debut studio album American Teen go platinum after its 2017 release

Undeniably cool, Khalid offers smooth tunes and brilliant music videos, but the 24-year-old also has amazing taste in cars. His breakout album American Teen debuted in 2017 and went on to go platinum.

The US Hip Hop star's garage is filled with awesome cars, including BMW M6 Gran Coupe, Lamborghini Urus, Ford Mustang, Porsche GT3 RS, Chevrolet G10 and a Ferrari F8 Tributo.

Khalid is a big fan of fast and expensive whips, he has a Ferrari F8 Tributo one of the fastest supercars. Image: Getty

Khalid's first car was a BMW 4 Series Convertible which isn't a bad way to get one's car history started, he told BMW in a 2009 interview.

The 24-year-old has superb taste in style – and cars, as seen by the appearance of the exclusive M3 (E36) model that appears throughout his music video “Better.” It's arguably one of the best music videos that feature cars and it's worth a watch below.

The musician, who is an ambassador for BMW's new range of electric cars, collaborated and designed a BMW i8 Art Car for the Coachella music festival in 2019, CarBuzz reports.

Khalid teamed up with BMW to create a special i8 for the 2019 Coachella music festival. Image: BMW PressClub

Here's a list of Khalid's cool whips:

Classic Ford Mustang

Ferrari F8 Tributo

Nissan R34 GTR

Porsche GT3 RS

Audi RS6

BMW M6

Lamborghini Urus

