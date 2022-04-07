The Volkswagen brand sold 16 472 vehicles in the first three months of 2022 in Mzansi with an impressive showing

The German carmaker T-Cross’ 2022 sales are up 6% when compared to the first three months of 2021

The brand's Kariega plant has manufactured over 30 000 Polos in the first quarter of 2022 and will continue to pump out the Polo GTI of which it is the only place in the world that build it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Polo Vivo, Polo and T-Cross are Volkswagen’s best-selling vehicles in the first quarter of 2022.

The Volkswagen manufacturing plant in Kariega, which is the sole manufacturer of the Polo GTI in the Volkswagen production network, produced 30 807 Polos in the first quarter of 2022 with 72% of those units being exported to international markets.

The T Cross and Polo proved to be Volkswagen's big sellers in the first quarter of 2022. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Volkswagen Passenger Cars sold 15 051 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022 and achieved a market share of 16.1% in the passenger car market. In the first three months of 2022, the Polo Vivo was Volkswagen’s best-selling vehicle with 5 124 units sold followed by the Polo and T-Cross with 4 071 and 2 473 units sold respectively. Quickpic reports.

Steffen Knapp, Head of Volkswagen Passenger Cars says:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“The Volkswagen brand (including Commercial Vehicles) sold 16 472 vehicles in the local market in the first three months of this year. The global supply challenges continue to have an adverse effect on our brand and affected the availability of models like the Tiguan and Golf which are strong performers in our market.”

The Polo Sedan, which dominates the A0 Sedan segment, posted 2 074 sales and the T-Roc sold 703 units in the first quarter of 2022, Car Mag reports.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sold 1 421 units in the first three months of the year. The sales were supported by the Amarok double cab bakkie and the T6.1 range with 498 and 263 units sold respectively. The recently launched Caddy sold 225 units whilst the Crafter posted 96 units in the first quarter of this year.

New models on the way include the Tiguan Allspace, all-new Taigo, new T-Roc and all-new Polo Sedan which the brand hopes will strengthen the German carmaker’s performance in the local passenger car market for the remainder of 2022.

Volkswagen’s stylish SUV coupe Taigo Is on its way to Mzansi and will only be available in 1,0 litre TSI form

Volkswagen South Africa is set for a major product offensive in 2022, with its locally-built Polo already on sale the carmaker will also introduce its new Amarok, Golf R, Tiguan R and a new SUV coupé, the Taigo, Briefly News reports.

The German carmaker has announced that the Taigo will go on sale before the end of June and join by the end of 2022, the brand's T SUV range will consist of seven models. The Taigo will join the T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and Touareg. The seventh model is a performance version of the Tiguan called the 'R' and it will become available in the third quarter of 2022.

On the engine front, Mzansi will only receive the Taigo one engine option: a 1.0-litre TSI with 85kW and 200N.m mated to a DSG transmission. Underneath the Taigo's sleek design are a raised seating position and pioneering connectivity, says the carmaker.

Source: Briefly News