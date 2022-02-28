Volkswagen South announced its first compact SUV coupé, the Taigo, will go on sale in the first half of 2022 and will only be available with the 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG engine

The German carmaker's 'T SUV' range consists of the entry-level T-Cross, stylish and sophisticated T-Roc, family orientated Tiguan, large family-SUV Tiguan Allspace and its flagship luxury Touareg

Volkswagen has more SUVs and crossovers in its line-up than hatchbacks and sedans and gives an indication of how popular those models are in South Africa

Volkswagen South Africa is set for a major product offensive in 2022, with its locally-built Polo already on sale the carmaker will also introduce its new Amarok, Golf R, Tiguan R and a new SUV coupé, the Taigo.

The German carmaker has announced that the Taigo will go on sale before the end of June and join by the end of 2022, the brand's T SUV range will consist of seven models.

The latest 'T' SUV to launch in South Africa from Volkswagen is the Taigo. Image: MotorPress

The Taigo will join the T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and Touareg. The seventh model is a performance version of the Tiguan called the 'R' and it will become available in the third quarter of 2022, MotorPress reports.

On the engine front, Mzansi will only receive the Taigo one engine option: a 1.0-litre TSI with 85kW and 200N.m mated to a DSG transmission. Underneath the Taigo's sleek design are a raised seating position and pioneering connectivity, says the carmaker.

In terms of features, there are several driver assistance systems. Volkswagen will offer the Taigo with full LED headlights, a digital cockpit and the latest generation of infotainment systems. A tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof will also be available.

The Taigo will be one of seven SUVs offered by Volkswagen South Africa. Image: MotorPress

Suzuki's new Baleno set to arrive in Mzansi by mid-2022 with more power and upgraded specs

South Africans love value-for-money items and in motoring terms, it doesn't come much better than Suzuki's Baleno hatchback, Briefly News reports.

The current model retails from R221 900 and offers a good, willing engine, sufficient space and generous features. The Japanese carmaker recently announced that a new version is on the way to Mzansi and should be in showrooms from June this year. Besides the new exterior styling and interior materials the Baleno will now feature the carmaker's K15B 1,5-litre engine that delivers 77kW and 138 N.m, MotorPress reports.

Thank goodness it's lightweight with a dry weight of 955 kg as the engine receives no cheat codes from a turbo. In terms of specifications, there are a couple of trim levels available: GL and GLX. The entry-level GL model's notable standard features include cruise control and climate control with rear-mounted air vents, a 17cm touch screen infotainment system and a hill hold assist function.

