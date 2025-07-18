South African Amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter trended on social media after an old picture of hers resurfaced

An online user posted a photo of the younger Nkosazana Daughter, who quickly went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with reactions to how the singer looked before fame

Nkosazana Daughter looked beautiful before her fame. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

One thing about the internet is that it doesn't forget. South African Amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter found herself trending on social media after a picture of her before her fame resurfaced.

Recently, an online user @Jamani_Khanyi posted the photo of the younger 24-year-old before she was known by millions of people across the world. In the picture, Nkosazana looked slimmer than she is now, but facially still looks gorgeous as ever.

This old photo was shared after the star showed off her bikini body in Portugal during the Afronation weekend.

See the image below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to the singer's old picture

Shortly after the picture went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Asa_Sigoxo said:

"She has always been a gorgeous girl."

@thekelo_Teekay wrote:

"She decided not to hit a gym."

@_shanom_ commented:

"This was her body before she had a child, love how her mommy body is still banging."

@STARTEXT_SA responded:

"She was bound to become a stufuza."

@smojaki replied:

"She was once beautiful and lovely, but I can't say the same thing about her now, before I knew her."

@matsietsimotho1 mentioned:

"Women's body generally changes boys. You people can choose who to mess with and move on! Your comments are so cruel, OMG, y'all feel better?"

Nkosazana Daughter and Sir Trill allegedly back together

Meanwhile, the Amapiano vocalists Nkosazana Daughter and Sir Trill made headlines on social media, as it was alleged that they had rekindled their relationship after they broke up in 2023.

According to Fakazanews, the two stars were spotted together on Monday, February 17, 2025, at Mr JazziQ's nightclub in Johannesburg, looking all cosy and lovey-dovey.

A source said:

"They looked cosy and lovey-dovey. This was last weekend."

A close friend of the alleged couple who have a child together confirmed that they were back together and that they were happy:

"Respectfully they are parents to a beautiful and amazing baby so yes they would be cordial with each other but I can confirm that they are back together and they're looking very good and happy."

Nkosazana Daughter allegedly rekindled things with Sir Trill. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Nkosazana Daughter's skintight leather pants

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Nkosazana Daughter's viral dance video received hilarious reactions from social media users. The singer, who has been trending because of the rumours that Master KG is her baby daddy, showed off her moves in a video.

SA singer Nkosazana Daughter recently showed off her cute dance moves in a viral video. The star has been charting social media trends and hogging headlines after MacG alleged that she was dating Master KG and even having a child together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News