Amapiano stars Nkosazana Daughter and Sir Trill are allegedly back together after their breakup

The two vocalists were reportedly seen together looking all cosy at Mr JazziQ's nightclub in Johannesburg

A close friend confirmed that Nkosazana Daughter and Sir Trill were back together and they were very happy

Once again, Amapiano vocalists Nkosazana Daughter and Sir Trill made headlines on social media, as it was alleged that they had rekindled their relationship after they broke up in 2023.

According to Fakazanews, the two stars were spotted together on Monday, February 17, 2025, at Mr JazziQ's nightclub in Johannesburg, looking all cosy and lovey-dovey.

A source said:

"They looked cosy and lovey-dovey. This was last weekend."

A close friend of the alleged couple who have a child together confirmed that they were back together and that they were happy:

"Respectfully they are parents to a beautiful and amazing baby so yes they would be cordial with each other but I can confirm that they are back together and they're looking very good and happy."

Sir Trill accused of not paying child maintenance

Just days after MacG was slapped with a lawsuit for disrespecting Nkosazana Daughter in October 2024, it looked like the podcaster wasn't done poking into her business.

The Podcast and Chill founder MacG claimed during one of his episodes that Sir Trill wasn't providing support for his child he shared with Nkosazana Daughter these claims were made after the controversial podcaster had claimed that Master KG was Nkosazana Daughter's baby daddy and not Sir Trill.

Is Nkosazana Daughter dating Master KG?

There have been rumours that Master KG is Nkosazana Daughter's boyfriend. However, the two denied the dating allegations. They have a close relationship and have worked on multiple music projects together. Master KG told Kaya 959:

"It’s not the first time I heard this claim and I’ve got to say this has put my working relationship astray, because whenever we meet it’s work, which all our music fans have witnessed. Nkosazana and I aren’t dating and social media has concluded we are an item."

What you need to know about Nkosazana Daughter

Nkosazana Daughter, named Nkosazanah Nolwazi Kimberly, is one of South Africa's most beloved Amapiano singers and songwriters. Born on 6 October 2000 in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal, she has captured the hearts of many with her music.

Nkosazana Daughter is the creator of several hit songs that have catapulted her to the forefront of the music industry. Her work has inspired many, especially women, and in just a few months, she has gained widespread recognition. The celebrated songwriter has collaborated with top Amapiano and house producers, further solidifying her place in the music scene.

Fans react to Nkosazana Daughter's skintight leather pants

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nkosazana Daughter's viral dance video received hilarious reactions from social media users. The singer, who has been trending because of the rumours that Master KG is her baby daddy, showed off her moves in a video.

SA singer Nkosazana Daughter recently showed off her cute dance moves in a viral video. The star has been charting social media trends and hogging headlines after MacG alleged that she was dating Master KG and even having a child together.

