It looks like MacG really has files on everyone after he claimed that Sir Trill isn't paying child support

The podcaster claims that the singer's alleged baby with Nkosazana Daughter looks just like him but isn't being maintained

Mzansi is convinced that the lawsuit didn't teach Mac a lesson, as he keeps spreading misinformation

MacG claims Sir Trill isn't supporting his rumoured child with Nkosazana Daughter. Images: Twitter/ MacGUnleashed, Instagram/ nkosazana_daughter, sir_trillsa

Yoh, it looks like Nkosazana Daughter's lawsuit wasn't enough to keep MacG out of her business!

MacG fires shots at Sir Trill

Just days after MacG was slapped with a lawsuit for disrespecting Nkosazana Daughter, it looks like the podcaster isn't done poking into her business.

Despite his apology to the singer, MacG later diverted his attention to her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Sir Trill.

The pair were allegedly seeing each other on the low, with Nkosazana later being rumoured to having given birth to Trill's child.

In a spicy and unexpected twist, MacG fired shots at the Yini Sdakwa hitmaker, claiming he isn't paying child support :

"Allegedly, Sir Trill isn't supporting the kid.

Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared a clip from the conversation:

Mzansi weighs in on MacG's claims

Netizens are convinced that Mac hasn't learned his lesson, with some urging Nkosazana to not drop the lawsuit:

Mpumiln wrote:

"Nkosazana Daughter must not drop the lawsuit. He knew exactly what he was doing. How do you lie like that?"

wise30152072 said:

"MacG needs to be held accountable. You can't just throw around false accusations as facts on such a huge platform, and let people run with it. Quit messing with people's lives.

__Boitumelo__M added:

"I hope she doesn't drop the lawsuit."

Meanwhile, others gassed Mac up for always having premium gossip:

FusionistRSA said:

"MacG and Musa Khawula are the same person."

UtdRed11 wrote:

"They will never make me hate this guy; they can sue all they want."

T_Tremaine10 posted:

"They can never make hate MacG!"

Nota Baloyi bashes MacG

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi firing shots at MacG.

This was after the podcaster's apology to Nkosazana Daughter, which Nota felt was insincere and lacked accountability.

