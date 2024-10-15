The South African controversial podcaster and DJ Mac G has apologised to Nkosazana Daughter

This was after the Podcast and Chill founder alleged that Nkosazana Daughter’s child wasn’t Sir Trill’s baby

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star’s apology

Mac G apologised to singer Nkosazana Daughter. Image: @macgunleashed, @nkosazanadaughter

Source: Instagram

The South African podcaster Mac G has shared an update regarding what he said about Nkosazana Daughter on Podcast and Chill.

Mac G apologises to Nkosazana Daughter

The controversial Mac G has made headlines once again on social media after he weighed in on Nota Baloyi and Itumeleng Bokaba’s rape saga.

Recently, the podcaster sincerely apologised to Nkosazana Daughter live on his podcast for previously claiming that the singer’s daughter was not Sir Trill’s but Master KG’s.

Mac G further mentioned that the Amapiano vocalist’s brother showed him a picture of the child and saw that she was a replica of the John Wick hitmaker.

The video of Mac G apologising was posted on social media by @ThisIsColbert on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"MacG apologizes to Nkosazana Daughter for saying Nkosazana’s child was not Sir Trill’s but Master KG’s child, In the same breath, he accuses Sir Trill of not supporting the very same child. Sol?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mac G's apology

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to Mac G's apology to Nkosazana Daughter. See some of the comments below:

@Ndlombango commented:

"All those who were supporting Mac G are left with the egg in the face."

@BabylonShaman mentioned:

"The problem is that grown men are gossiping."

@UtdRed11 responded:

"They will never make me hate this guy, they can sue all they want."

@AfrikanChefZA said:

"She must continue with the lawsuit."

@LeshMou wrote:

"These old men have no shame for entertainment. It's quite embarrassing now."

@coolest_ankile replied:

"The Real Gobhoza extended episode, Mac is here for entertainment and it's optional to watch."

