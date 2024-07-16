The controversial podcaster Mac G has made some damning claims about the alleged Nkosazana Daughter's child

In a video posted on social media, Mac G claimed that Master KG is Nkosazana's baby daddy and not Sir Trill

Many netizens were stunned by the Podcast and Chill founder's damning claims on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mac G claimed to know Nkosazana Daughter's baby daddy. Image: @realmacgunleashed/@nkosazanadaughter

Source: Instagram

There's always some drama and messy news whenever Mac G is involved. The controversial podcaster made some damning claims about Nkosazana Daughter on his recent episode.

Mac G claims Master KG is Nkosazana Daughter's baby daddy

The Podcast and Chill founder Mac G shook social media once again as he shared some files about Nkosazana Daughter on social media. This was after the star dropped a bombshell about Sir Trill's nationality.

Just a month after Nkosazana Daughter ranted about rumours of her love life, the podcaster claimed that someone close to the amapiano singer told him that Master KG is her baby daddy and not Sir Trill.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared the video of the star making those claims on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"MacG says, someone told him that the biological father of Nkosazana Daughter's baby is Master KG, not Sir Trill."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Mac G's claims

Many netizens on social media reacted to Mac G's revelation:

@Moshe_Meso wrote:

"Sir Trill can't catch a break, they took is Nationality, his money and now his offspring."

@__T_touch said:

"What. I'm shocked."

@Sbibos commented:

"If the child belongs to master KG indeed then Nkosazana did Sir Trill dirty, like emotional damage."

@mphoray22 replied:

"MacG fears nothing, there's no one he wouldn't speak ill about. If Sol leaves the podcast he'll cook him too. He's exactly like Chris Excel, this is the Judas(es) they told us about in the Bible."

@Ntlophi1 shared:

"MacG is now disrespecting Nkosazana daughter."

@MaabuleM mentioned:

"All this after Sir Trill was called a deadbeat?? Yho."

Sir Trill announces new record company, Ghost Music Label

In more Amapiano stories on Briefly News, Sir Trill announced the launch of his new recording company, Ghost Music Label, saying he is fixing his life.

He shared that he was tired of working hard to write, compose, and sing only to get paid peanuts. The vocals dropped some artists' names, whom he felt he was exploited by.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News