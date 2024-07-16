MacG suggested Sir Trill might be Zimbabwean during a Podcast & Chill episode, sparking a trending topic on social media

Social media users blasted MacG for his controversial remarks, with many confirming Sir Trill's South African roots and criticising MacG's comments

MacG's comment drew backlash for stirring unnecessary controversy and taking a jab at L-Tido's podcast

Sir Trill's name recently trended on social media after controversial podcaster MacG seemingly suggested that he is not South African. Social media users weighed in on MacG's statement.

MacG seemingly suggests Sir Trill is from Zimbabwe

Sir Trill's nationality is a hot topic on social media after MacG's remarks on the latest episode of Podcast & Chill. The podcaster dropped the bombshell while discussing why Sir Trill stepped back from music with his co-hosts Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady.

Speaking in a video shared on X by @ThisIsColbert, MacG threw shade at L-Tido's podcast, saying he doesn't ask real questions to his guests. He wondered if L-Tido asked Sir Trill about his Zimbabwean roots during the interview. He said:

"Did he ask him if he's Zimbabwean?"

SA shares thoughts on MacG's statement about Sir Trill

Social media users weighed in on MacG's comment about Sir Trill's nationality. Many blasted MacG for always thriving on the controversy.

@mt_mshengu said:

"I went to school with Sir Trill, uMzwakhe Zwane, we live in the same hood, Protea Glen ext 11. He is from the same high school that Samthing Soweto and The Soil went to. It is located in Protea North, just a few meters from Samthing Soweto's house. He is 100% Mzansi fo sho."

@simpienut22 commented:

"MacG is disappointing, really. So what would be wrong with being from Zimbabwe? And it's so distasteful going after L-Tido's podcast. Maybe he must stop drinking during the show."

@lkmalele commented:

"MacG thrives on controversy, and most of the time, it's not pretty....but ja, he's got his audience, and he's good."

DJ Maphorisa blasts Sir Trill and shows proof he paid

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa is sick and tired of being called a crook and gatekeeper and finally has receipts to disprove Sir Trill's claims that he stole his royalties.

It appears Sir Trill's interview with L-Tido didn't sit well with DJ Maphorisa, and the Manzi Nte hitmaker decided to fire back with receipts.

