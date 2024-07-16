It appears Prince Kaybee has joined the beef against DJ Maphorisa over the Sir Trill saga

This after Porry released evidence that he paid the singer, hoping to clear his name, and Kaybee blasted him for his rude comments

While many netizens stood with Kaybee for defending other artists, some claimed that the Gugulethu hitmaker was no different from Porry

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Prince Kaybee blasted DJ Maphorisa over the Sir Trill saga. Images: princekaybee_sa, sir_trillsa, djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

In an unexpected twist in the DJ Maphorisa and Sir Trill saga, Prince Kaybee joined in and hurled insults at Porry for bullying other kids.

Prince Kaybee fires shots at DJ Maphorisa

As the drama between DJ Maphorisa and Sir Trill intensifies, it appears that many have taken sides on who was actually wrong on Acrymony.

Briefly News reported on Porry's statement, in which he released evidence proving that he did, in fact, pay Sir Trill despite what he previously suggested.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While providing proof, and in true Porry nature, the Manzi Nte hitmaker lashed out at L Tido, seemingly for giving Trill a platform to make him look bad - that's when Prince Kaybee jumped in.

In reaction to the insults directed at Tido, the Shuk Shuk producer gave Porry the same energy and a telling-off, demanding that he stop bullying people who did nothing to him.

The men's beef has been ongoing for some time, having been ignited on several occasions, most recently over Porry's stance on artists' masters.

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's comment

Of course, social media is blazing, and netizens encouraged Kaybee to stand his ground, while some urged the men to box it out:

destinyzee said:

"Cook that fraud!"

Llekamania_ wrote:

"We hate people who exploit innocent artists. Get him, brother!"

KingNema_Jnr suggested:

"A boxing match will solve this."

BassieBuzzing posted:

"It's high time the industry stood against Maphorisa."

Meanwhile, some netizens fired shots at Kaybee, saying he was no different from Porry as he had allegedly stolen from other artists as well:

Evidence_Shongw alleged:

"He also robbed and bullied TNS; we haven’t forgotten about him."

Reloadedd94 claimed:

"The pot calling the kettle black, he must think we forgot what he did to Botlale from Idols three months ago when he was accused of stealing his song. He and Maphorisa are the same person."

L-Tido fires back at DJ Maphorisa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to L-Tido's reaction after DJ Maphorisa hurled insults at him.

This was over Tido's interview with Sir Trill, in which the singer alluded to Porry being the reason his career took a downward spiral.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News