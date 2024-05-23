Award-winning music producer Prince Kaybee is accused of stealing a song by Gqom singing sensation Bhizer

The Durban star with the hit song Gobisiqolo said Kaybee stole his music in 2021 and renamed it to Sofa Silahlane

This is the second accusation in just one week after Idols SA contestant Bothlale Phora accused him of stealing his song

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Prince Kaybee is once again facing song theft allegations by a Gqom artist named Bhizer, whose real name is Sibonelo Dimba.

Bhizer said that he was not shocked about the allegations against Prince Kaybee because he has experienced a similar thing. Image: @princekaybeesa, @bhizer

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee hit with more theft allegations

It never rains, but it pours for Prince Kaybee. The award-winning music producer was recently hit with more theft allegations. This time, the Gqom star known for the hit song Gobisiqolo said Kaybee stole his song in 2021.

Bhizer alleged that he sent the music producer a song titled Luv Song. After not hearing back from him for a while, he heard a song with similar melodies. To his surprise, the song was renamed Sofa Silahlane, featuring vocalist Nokwazi.

On his Facebook page, Bhizer said:

"Botlhale Phora you are not the only one bro. Kudala esiqeda lombhemu ngama Idea & melodies (This guys has been abusing us), please listen. You guys can also share and compare these songs and tell me if they are not similar."

Bhizer then shared snippets from both songs on his page. Watch them here.

Bhizer explains that Prince Kaybee blocked him

In a separate post, Bhizer said he was not shocked when the former Idols SA contestant Botlhale made those allegations about Prince Kaybee.

He then mentioned Durban singer TNS and said he tried to warn people, but nobody took him seriously.

"So this guy Prince Kaybee back in 2021 I sent him a song called 'Luv Song.' A few months later he released a song 'Sofa Silahlalane', and it sounds exactly like the melody from my song.

"I am honestly not surprised that this week he's trending because of the same thing of stealing the ideas of other young artists. Please, guys, share my story, let's expose him guys, TNS warned us about him and we didn't listen."

This is the second accusation in just under a week after Idols SA contestant Bothlale Phora accused him of stealing his song. Phora reached out to Kaybee and asked if he could at least be featured in the song.

Prince Kaybee denies stealing music from Phora

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee denied stealing Bothlale Phora's song. After cussing him out on social media, Prince Kaybee said it was not his intention to do so.

Kaybee also said he never communicated with Phora, but the singer said he was blocked on all social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News